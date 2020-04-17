Illinois mayor seeks probe into 23 nursing home coronavirus deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The mayor of Joliet said Friday that he has asked the governor to launch an investigation into the coronavirus-related deaths of 22 residents and a staff member at a nursing home in the northern Illinois city.

A spokeswoman for the facility, Symphony of Joliet, announced the deaths on Wednesday. The facility had reported a total of three deaths as recently as last week.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said that he had asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office late Thursday to initiate an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health and to "start untangling the mess of what happened inside that nursing home.”

“We don't have the answers right now, but we’re going to get the answers,” he said. “Certainly Joliet families (and) people who lost their loved ones inside the nursing home have a right to get those answers.”

Spokeswomen for the governor's office and nursing home, and officials from the health department didn't immediately reply to Friday emails seeking comment about the mayor's request.

Nursing homes in the U.S. and other countries have struggled to control outbreaks among their residents, whose age and existing medical conditions make them more vulnerable to serious illness and death as a result of becoming infected.