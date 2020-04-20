Illinois mayors ask governor to allow reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Five northern Illinois mayors have asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the authority to reopen businesses next month, urging local control over restrictions and “common sense modifications” to a statewide stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

The request comes as protests over the restrictions have taken place at state capitols, including a handful of people demonstrating Sunday in Springfield.

Pritzker said he's continually evaluating a possible extension of the order, which expires April 30, as other states have done.

“The fact is that we have got to be very careful as we make decisions about change in the stay-at-home order to keep people safe,” he said during a Sunday media briefing. “I’m looking at all the ways we can open things up and keep people safe.”

The Winnebago County leaders — of communities ranging in population from roughly 1,300 to 23,000 people — said in a Friday letter to Pritzker that thousands of employees, including in the restaurant, fitness and salon industries are being unnecessarily harmed because they’re not considered essential workers, according to The Rockford Register Star. They said the need for financial aid has exceeded resources.