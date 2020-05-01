Illinois order revised to allow small, safe worship services

They carried signs that said, “Reason over fear” and “The cure is worse than the disease.” Others stayed in cars, circling the block and honking their horns.

As of Thursday, 52,918 people in Illinois had tested positive for COVID-19, and complications of the illness caused by the coronavirus had claimed 2,355 lives. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

The lawsuit filed by The Beloved Church in Lena, 130 miles northwest of Chicago, argues that the stay-at-home order violates the First Amendment right to free religious practice. After its filing Thursday, Pritzker told reporters that he understands the frustration worshippers are facing, particularly at a time of global crisis but said he planned no changes.

While still encouraging the use of online and drive-up services, the change appeared in Pritzker's executive order Thursday night, said Peter Breen, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, which is representing the church.