FOREST VIEW — A dead East Chicago man was found floating in water following a boat crash Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez, Illinois State Police said.
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Forest View Police Department contacted Illinois State Police about a body floating in water in the 5700 block of West 47th Street in Forest View.
At this time, police believe Jimenez was an occupant in a boat crash that was investigated by the Chicago Police Department earlier Wednesday.
The Illinois State Police could not clarify what body of water the man was found in, but the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal is near the location.
Illinois State Police said no further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.