Illinois primary marked by coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON — Voters in Illinois cast their ballots in the state's Democratic primary during a pandemic that has stunted travel, closed schools, forced millions of workers to stay home and canceled campaign rallies.

Many voters on Tuesday expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. At the same time, voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

About a third said they are very concerned that they or a relative will get the virus, according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Illinois. More than 4 in 10 were somewhat concerned, while nearly a quarter expressed little to no concern.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner in Illinois, basing the call on data from VoteCast.

Here’s a snapshot of Democratic voters in Illinois — who they are and how they voted — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of 2,738 voters, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Debating health care