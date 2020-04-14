Illinois primary voters notified of possible coronavirus exposure

“The important thing is to move forward with plans for November and try to plan accordingly," he said. “That’s what’s on the mind of every election administration everywhere."

The letters note the board “took every precaution possible” but that there was risk of exposure and advise voters to contact election officials if they test positive.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said the incubation period for the coronavirus is believed to be a maximum of 14 days, with five days as more typical. Arwady said she wasn’t concerned about something “that occurred more than 14 days ago leading to infection at this point.”

Pritzker, a first-term Democrat, said holding the election wasn't a perfect solution and had pushed early voting and voting by mail as safer alternatives. Since then more than a dozen states have postponed their primaries. Wisconsin tried to delay last week's primary, but proceeded anyway.