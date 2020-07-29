Illinois professors disagree with school's fall proposals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Illinois' college and university professors are pushing back against their school’s proposals for reopening schools amid the pandemic, prompting officials to adopt new norms to accommodate faculty recommendations.

Faculty concerns are becoming more urgent after reports say that students returning to college towns are spreading the coronavirus, the Chicago Tribune reported. But despite the risks, some students want to return to campus and get their money's worth since most schools are not discounting tuition.

Illinois State University’s “Redbirds Return” plan that was rolled out in June received immediate push back from faculty members. A proposal, signed by more than 500 employees, students, parents and community members, called for more precautions when students return in the fall.

“Since releasing the plan, we’ve received a great deal of feedback,” ISU President Larry Dietz said earlier this month. “Many faculty and staff members have also made it clear they would like a greater voice formulating plans.”

Dietz announced that there will be increased flexibility to work from home through December and to teach remotely if the class allows.

The university plans to offer classes fully online, some in person and some with a combination of both.