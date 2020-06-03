Illinois reopens virus testing sites closed due to unrest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Ten state-run testing sites for the coronavirus reopened Wednesday after Illinois officials shut them down on Sunday in response to unrest following protests over the death of George Floyd.

An 11th testing site at a vehicle emissions facility in Waukegan is relocating and will reopen on Thursday, state officials said in a statement.

Illinois officials have encouraged anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested for the virus and expanded eligibility last month to people working in healthcare and at other essential jobs, along with anyone who has been exposed to a confirmed case.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths, bringing statewide totals since the start of the pandemic to 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.

State health officials estimate that 92% of those with the virus have recovered.

