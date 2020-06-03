You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois reopens virus testing sites closed due to unrest
topical alert urgent

Illinois reopens virus testing sites closed due to unrest

Photo1

Police officers guard the Trump International Hotel & Tower on Saturday in Chicago, as they hold back protesters during a rally and march over the death of George Floyd.

 John J. Kim, AP

CHICAGO — Ten state-run testing sites for the coronavirus reopened Wednesday after Illinois officials shut them down on Sunday in response to unrest following protests over the death of George Floyd.

An 11th testing site at a vehicle emissions facility in Waukegan is relocating and will reopen on Thursday, state officials said in a statement.

Protests in top 25 coronavirus hot spots ignite fears of contagion
Chicago's Loop to reopen as suburb asks locals to stay home

Illinois officials have encouraged anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested for the virus and expanded eligibility last month to people working in healthcare and at other essential jobs, along with anyone who has been exposed to a confirmed case.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths, bringing statewide totals since the start of the pandemic to 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.

State health officials estimate that 92% of those with the virus have recovered.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts