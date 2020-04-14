Illinois Republicans, Pritzker spar over unemployment system overload

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit, and House Republicans said Monday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not done enough to help idled workers struggling to pay the rent.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin read several of the letters he said are “inundating” lawmakers' offices from constituents seeking help and bemoaning an inability to speak to anyone despite hundreds of phone calls to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

“These are people desperately asking for help, telling me they cannot afford to pay their rent, buy their groceries for their family,” Durkin said during a teleconference. “These Illinoisans are desperate. They are frightened and mad.”

A few hours later, during his daily briefing on the state's response to the spread of the potentially deadly virus, Pritzker upstaged Durkin by focusing on his efforts to expand the program's capacity and expand jobless workers' benefits.

“As the onslaught of this pandemic was upon us and we knew that there were going to be unemployment claims to a greater degree than anybody ever expected, we began working on upgrading the systems,” Pritzker said.