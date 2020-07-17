Illinois speaker 'must resign' if allegations true, Pritzker says

The one-count criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago charges ComEd with bribery. Madigan, who is also chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, is not criminally charged.

Madigan, 78, who came up under the political machine of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and considered him a mentor, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1970. He took over as speaker in 1983 and has held the gavel for all but two years since.

His influence, canny strategizing and patience was on full display during the 2015-2017 state budget standoff with former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Madigan outwaited and outwitted Rauner for two years without an annual budget. In the end, Madigan convinced even some Republicans to cross over and vote for a tax increase and annual budget in July 2017, leaving Rauner with nothing.

The next month, the unflappable Madigan bested the 32 ½-year record held by a midcentury South Carolina Democrat to become the nation’s longest-serving state House speaker in U.S. history.

Madigan's influence also has been felt at the ballot box. He controls four campaign funds and millions in contributions — money used to support his favored candidates, or oppose others.