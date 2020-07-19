Illinois State Police arrest man following fiery, fatal crash on I-94

Devin Polk, 27, of Chicago, died after being struck by a sports utility vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 83rd Street.

The Medical Examiner's office has ruled his death an accident.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows a 2018 silver Ford and a 2013 black Hyundai were traveling southbound on I-94 when the driver of the 2018 Ford struck the rear end of the 2013 Hyundai.

The occupants of the 2018 Ford exited the car and fled the scene on foot, while the driver of the 2013 Hyundai, a 30-year-old man from Chicago Heights, Illinois, pulled over on the ramp to report the accident.

A pedestrian, who was later identified as Polk, appeared in the road near the 2018 Ford for an unknown reason, police said. Polk was then struck by a 2009 green Subaru.

After striking Polk, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the occupants of the Subaru left the road to the right, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.