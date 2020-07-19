Illinois State Police arrest man following fiery, fatal crash on I-94

CHICAGO — After a fiery crash on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway left a motorist dead on Friday, police have arrested a man.
Daryl L. Garrett, 47, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested Saturday after Illinois State Police responded to a two-car crash at 3:53 a.m. Friday on Interstate 94 southbound at 73rd Street.
Garrett is facing a class 2 felony count of aggravated DUI death, police said.
An investigation into the crash found Garrett, who was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro, failed to slow down to avoid an accident and struck a black Ford Crown Victoria, police said.
The Ford was engulfed in flames upon impact, and the driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Garrett was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Garrett's bond was set at $50,000, with $5,000 surety. He remains at the Cermak Hospital at the Cook County Jail.
The crash involving Garrett and the unknown motorist was the fourth incident to occur, as Illinois State Police responded to various crashes along I-94 overnight and into the early morning hours on Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, three vehicles were involved in a wreck that occurred around 12:04 a.m. Friday, which left a pedestrian dead.
Devin Polk, 27, of Chicago, died after being struck by a sports utility vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 83rd Street.
The Medical Examiner's office has ruled his death an accident.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows a 2018 silver Ford and a 2013 black Hyundai were traveling southbound on I-94 when the driver of the 2018 Ford struck the rear end of the 2013 Hyundai.
The occupants of the 2018 Ford exited the car and fled the scene on foot, while the driver of the 2013 Hyundai, a 30-year-old man from Chicago Heights, Illinois, pulled over on the ramp to report the accident.
A pedestrian, who was later identified as Polk, appeared in the road near the 2018 Ford for an unknown reason, police said. Polk was then struck by a 2009 green Subaru.
After striking Polk, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the occupants of the Subaru left the road to the right, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
The incident remains under investigation.
A second crash in the northbound lanes of I-94 occurred at 12:10 a.m. Friday between 87th and 91st Street in which an injured motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said Sunday the incident is not being investigated further, as the motorcyclist had a medical emergency.
At 1:27 a.m. Friday, a 4-month-old girl from Markham, Illinois, suffered life-threatening injuries in third crash on southbound I-94 at 87th Street.
A man also was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Illinois State Police, the front end of a 2003 blue Chrysler struck the rear end of a 2011 white Chevrolet in the middle right lane, and then struck the left rear end of a 2016 white Chevrolet in the right lane.
Following the initial impact, the front end of the 2011 Chevrolet struck the rear end of a 2018 blue Toyota in the middle right lane.
The driver of the blue Chrysler, a 48-year-old man from Hazel Crest, Illinois, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!