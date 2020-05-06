Illinois sues developer, contractors in coal plant implosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois attorney general’s office on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against a developer and two contractors for the release of contaminants during the implosion of a smokestack at a defunct Chicago power station.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court alleges Hilco Redevelopment Partners and its general contractors, MCM Management and Controlled Demolition Inc. violated Illinois law and Pollution Control Board Air Pollution Regulations by causing air pollution during demolition of the 378-foot smokestack on April 11.

"The companies responsible for the demolition of the Crawford Power Generating Station’s smokestack failed to take steps to protect the community from air pollution and compromised air quality at a time when we are urging residents to remain in their communities to minimize the spread of a deadly respiratory disease,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

Spokesmen for Hilco Redevelopment and Controlled Demolition did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for MCM Management could not be reached for comment.