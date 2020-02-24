You are the owner of this article.
Illinois Supreme Court candidate forum set for Chicago
Illinois Supreme Court candidate forum set for Chicago

Rare glimpse of Ill. high court quarters

The Illinois Supreme Court chamber is highlighted during a media tour of the Illinois Supreme Court building in 2014, in Springfield, Illinois.

 Seth Perlman, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Candidates running in hopes of filling an open seat on the Illinois Supreme Court are expected to participate in a Chicago forum.

The Chicago Bar Association is hosting the event on Wednesday at the James R. Thompson Center. It's for a seat on the highest court from the first judicial district, which is Cook County.

Organizers say six of the seven candidates running in the primary are expected to attend.

Justice Charles Freeman of Chicago retired in 2018. An interim judge was selected to fill the remainder of his term which ends in December.

Those expected to attend are Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., who has been Freeman's interim replacement. The others are attorney Daniel Epstein and appellate court justices Cynthia Cobbs, Nathaniel Howse Jr., Margaret Stanton McBride and Jesse Reyes.

Appellate Court Justice Shelly A. Harris is also on the ballot for the Freeman seat.

Separately, Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier has stepped down. Three candidates from southern Illinois are running in the primary to replace him.

The state's highest court is made up of seven justices elected to 10-year terms from different geographic regions.

Illinois' primary is March 17.

