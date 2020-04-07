Illinois to allow prone restraints in schools next year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Illinois schools will be allowed to restrain challenging students by physically holding them face-down on the floor during the next academic year under a deal that the State Board of Education reached with a key legislative rule-making committee.

The decision comes after an emergency ban on what are called prone restraints is set to expire this month. That ban was instituted after a joint Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois investigation on the use of seclusion and restraint in schools.

Some small schools had objected to the ban, saying the use of prone restraints can help challenging students calm down. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan panel made up of 12 lawmakers that reviews new and existing rules proposed by state agencies, have to approve any permanent rules.

The State Board of Education reached a deal with the committee that allows prone restraints to be used during the next academic year, with the goal of phasing it out by July 2021.

“ISBE absolutely will revisit the use of prone restraint either through legislation or future rulemaking before the one year-extension expires,” State Board of Education spokeswoman Jackie Matthews wrote in an email to the Chicago Tribune.