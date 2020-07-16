Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of son, 5

Concern for the parents quickly turned to suspicion when it was reported that they had stopped cooperating with investigators. A few days later, Cunningham and the boy's father, Andrew Freund Sr., were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their son.

Authorities revealed that a video on Cunningham’s cellphone dated March 4, weeks before the boy's death, showed AJ lying naked on a mattress covered in bruises and bandages. On the video, a woman can be heard berating the child for wetting his bed. Authorities believe that woman's voice belonged to Cunningham.

Confronted with that video, Freund led investigators to the spot where his son, his body wrapped in plastic, was buried in a shallow grave.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt force trauma. Then came the heartbreaking details of the boy's life in the days, weeks and years before he was killed.

According to court documents, Freund — who has pleaded not guilty — told police that it was Cunningham who beat the boy and that he had suggested they punish AJ by making him take cold showers instead.