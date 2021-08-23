Illinois woman found guilty of battering East Chicago police officer

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge found an Illinois woman guilty Monday of resisting and battering an East Chicago police officer earlier this year.
It was a win for East Chicago police Sgt. Timothy Leimbach, whose reputation was put on trial by defense attorney John Cantrell.
The prosecution and defense chose Monday to put their case before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas instead of a jury of lay people. The trial took 90 minutes for the testimony of three witnesses.
The judge had to choose between two conflicting narratives concerning a Jan. 24 incident in the 4800 block of Carey Street in the Calumet section of East Chicago.
Moss testified Monday that Leimbach threw her on the floor, and Officer David Zamora shocked her into submission with an electric Taser gun before she even knew they were police officers.
“It was like a hate crime being committed against me,” Moss told the judge from the witness stand.
Leimbach said Moss, who is taller and weighs more than himself, grabbed him by his utility vest and tried to push him out of the house and refused to submit to being handcuffed.
Zamora also testified Moss was the aggressor.
Deputy Prosecutor Kasey E. Dafoe argued the officers were clearly identifiable in department-issued uniforms and badges
The defense argued Leimbach’s credibility is tainted by his prior history of complaints of excessive force and police disciplinary issues.
“His past should give you pause,” Cantrell argued.
Cappas sided with Leimbach.
“In our society, people with an elementary school education can recognize a police uniform in a split second,” he said.
Moss said she drove to the Carey Street address the afternoon of Jan. 24 to bring some mail to her brother who lived there with his long-time girlfriend.
Moss said she arrived to find her brother on top of his girlfriend in an alcohol-fueled dispute that left them wrestling in their front yard.
She said the couple have had a contentious relationship that has previously landed her brother in court. He was wearing a court-ordered global positioning system monitor that day.
Moss said she broke up the fight and they went inside.
A neighbor of the couple called 911 to report a woman was screaming for help at the location. Leimbach and Zamora responded about 6:45 p.m. that evening.
Leimbach said he walked up to the door and knocked, but didn’t announce they were from the police department. He said the brother’s girlfriend opened the door, which he took as an invitation to enter the house.
Leimbach said he was only able to get one foot through the threshold of the front door when Moss confronted him, grabbed him by his vest and tried to push him back outside.
Leimbach said, although briefly surprised, he was able to push Moss backward into the home’s living room where Moss fell over on a coach and pulled him down on the couch and eventually on the floor with her.
Leimbach said he commanded Moss to stop resisting and put her hands behind her back. He said Moss refused and struggled until Zamora hit her with an electric charge with his Taser gun.
Moss was transported to St. Catherine Hospital after complaining of chest pains. Leimbach said he wasn’t injured in the tussle.
Moss testified she was only trying to leave her brother’s residence and wasn’t aware Leimbach was on the other side of the door until they ran into each other at the threshold.
“He was entering as I was exiting," she said, adding she only touched his vest with her out turned palms because he was too close to her.
“I did not push him. I didn’t have a chance. It was like a bomb exploded. I don’t know if he thought I was a criminal or I was leaving the scene of a crime,” Moss said
She said she didn’t know Leimbach and Zamora were police and didn’t hear them giving her commands to stop resisting. “I had everything to lose (by resisting.) This all happened in seconds,” Moss said.
Leimbach agreed the incident was over in less than a minute and that he didn’t even know Moss was a woman until after he uncuffed her.
The judge said he didn’t believe Moss’s testimony.
He said Moss had a motive to stop officers from arresting her brother for domestic violence.
Cappas added the officers had reason to believe the domestic disturbance could have been dangerous if they didn’t hadn’t acted quickly to get it under control.