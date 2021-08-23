Illinois woman found guilty of battering East Chicago police officer

Leimbach said he was only able to get one foot through the threshold of the front door when Moss confronted him, grabbed him by his vest and tried to push him back outside.

Leimbach said, although briefly surprised, he was able to push Moss backward into the home’s living room where Moss fell over on a coach and pulled him down on the couch and eventually on the floor with her.

Leimbach said he commanded Moss to stop resisting and put her hands behind her back. He said Moss refused and struggled until Zamora hit her with an electric charge with his Taser gun.

Moss was transported to St. Catherine Hospital after complaining of chest pains. Leimbach said he wasn’t injured in the tussle.

Moss testified she was only trying to leave her brother’s residence and wasn’t aware Leimbach was on the other side of the door until they ran into each other at the threshold.

“He was entering as I was exiting," she said, adding she only touched his vest with her out turned palms because he was too close to her.

“I did not push him. I didn’t have a chance. It was like a bomb exploded. I don’t know if he thought I was a criminal or I was leaving the scene of a crime,” Moss said