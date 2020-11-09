 Skip to main content
Improvements planned for Lansing's Fox Pointe venue
Fox Pointe, the two-year-old event venue in downtown Lansing, is getting an upgraded concession building.

LANSING — Just two years after its grand opening, Fox Pointe in downtown Lansing is set to expand.

At a recent meeting, the Village Board approved seven contracts totaling $267,701 for improvements at the event venue that opened in September 2018.

"We're adding onto our concession building to have a freestanding cooking area," Fox Pointe Director Tony Troncozo said. "We found out our concession building was a little too small."

Troncozo views that as a good problem because it indicates the robust demand for amenities at the venue, which, like most others, had its 2020 season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

After hosting 27 events in its first full season in 2019, Fox Pointe was expected to have 30 this year, Troncozo said.

"We waited all the way till the middle of August to call the season," Troncozo said.

Even so, the venue didn't go entirely dark in the wake of the COVID-19 restrictions that began in March. 

The schedule features a few socially distanced events, including last month's Lansing Scarecrow Judging Contest and Village Trick or Treating Event on Halloween. The latter drew about 750 people, Troncozo said.

Next up is the first Lansing Holiday Tree Display. Local individuals and businesses will be able to sponsor a tree for a $50 registration fee, with decorating to take place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 and a lighting ceremony set for Dec. 5.

Then throughout December, the display will be open for socially distanced viewing.

Troncozo said talks also are underway on whether it's feasible to host the annual Santa's House given the pandemic-related changes that would be required.

In the meantime, the work will continue on the concession building update. Troncozo said the roof should be in place by Christmas, and the project will be complete by spring.

Normally, he would start booking events for the following year about now. But with uncertainty about when normal events could resume, Troncozo said he'll probably hold off till January "to be sure we'll be able to have a season."

For more information on Fox Pointe and events it's hosting, call 708-895-7204, email ttroncozo@villageoflansing.org or go to www.foxpointe.org.

