Improvements to Main Street, Merrillville Road in Crown Point slated for summer

The work will stretch from Main Street from the square, south to "just short" of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School.

The project is expected to be complete by June 27, Brite said, adding there might be minor traffic delays, but shouldn't be any road closures.

"It's a big project. It's full curb. It's a lot of sidewalk — it's just more in depth. We just wanted to have a deadline by June 27 just so we can keep the project on schedule and make sure it gets done in a timely fashion," Brite later told The Times.

"Obviously, it's a highly traveled road ... so the less disruption that we create for our residents the better."

Once the Main Street project is complete, work on Merrillville Road will begin, Brite said.

The project includes minimal curb work and sidewalk repair, along with paving on Merrillville Road from Center Ross Road, north to 93rd Avenue.

Closures also are not expected for the Merrillville Road project.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the timing of the Main Street project is sensitive due to its location.