Improvements to Main Street, Merrillville Road in Crown Point slated for summer

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up for a busy construction season, with various roads looking to see improvements over the summer.
On Wednesday, Doug Brite, public works engineering superintendent, told Board of Works members work on Main Street and Merrillville Road is expected to begin this summer.
Two contractors, Rieth-Riley and Walsh & Kelly, submitted bids for the project. Rieth Riley submitted a total bid of nearly $2 million for both projects, while Walsh & Kelly had a total bid of $1.7 million.
The project will be funded by the city and Community Crossings Matching Grant money. In early April, Crown Point was awarded $1 million in Community Crossing funding, according to previous Times reports.
Board of Works members unanimously agreed to award the projects to the lowest and most responsible bidder, pending review from the city's legal and engineering departments.
The board also gave the engineering department the authority to provide the chosen contractor with a notice to proceed.
In the coming week, Brite said crews are expected to mobilize for the Main Street project, which includes a full curb reclamation, sidewalk repairs for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and street paving.
The work will stretch from Main Street from the square, south to "just short" of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School.
The project is expected to be complete by June 27, Brite said, adding there might be minor traffic delays, but shouldn't be any road closures.
"It's a big project. It's full curb. It's a lot of sidewalk — it's just more in depth. We just wanted to have a deadline by June 27 just so we can keep the project on schedule and make sure it gets done in a timely fashion," Brite later told The Times.
"Obviously, it's a highly traveled road ... so the less disruption that we create for our residents the better."
Once the Main Street project is complete, work on Merrillville Road will begin, Brite said.
The project includes minimal curb work and sidewalk repair, along with paving on Merrillville Road from Center Ross Road, north to 93rd Avenue.
Closures also are not expected for the Merrillville Road project.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the timing of the Main Street project is sensitive due to its location.
"We are gearing this to have that road completed before July 4 in case there is an opportunity here to have some type of parade in play for the Fourth of July — if in fact it is acceptable through the COVID-19 stages that are being provided by the state of Indiana," Uran said.
In late March, the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee, Inc., announced in a Facebook post the city's 2020 Fourth of July celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.
At the time, Uran said the city would host a Fourth of July celebration through working with community partners, as long as it was safe to do so.
