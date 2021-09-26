Inaugural MADD walk just the beginning, group says

CROWN POINT — An inaugural walk held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Indiana in Northwest Indiana is just the start, a MADD official said on Saturday.
"We are super pumped to be here. It's the first walk but not the last," said Annie Baker, a victims service specialist for MADD.
The Walk Like MADD 5K was at the Lake County Fairgrounds with special meaning for Winfield resident Yolanda Coriano who lobbied for the event to be in Northwest Indiana.
Coriano, whose son, Julian Tinoco was killed in a car wreck by a drunken driver in December 2018, attended a MADD walk in Central Indiana in 2019.
"When I attended it two years ago, I thought, 'We need to have more services. We need to have something like this in Northwest Indiana,'" Coriano said previously.
Coriano on Saturday said she got involved with MADD as a volunteer because she wanted her young son's life, which was taken away by a drunken driver, to have meaning.
"He always wanted to make an impact," Coriano said.
Tinoco, who was 20 when he was killed, was attending Ivy Tech and working toward a business degree.
"He wanted to be an entrepreneur," Coriano said.
Coriano described her late son as "quiet but with a heart of gold."
"When he did speak it was powerful," Coriano said.
Johnny Martinez, a good friend and self-described "close brother" to Tinoco, said his late friend wouldn't want his mom to be sad about what happened to him.
"He'd be happy that this involvement by his mom with MADD was bringing her some happiness," Martinez said.
Crown Point resident Andy Briner, a MADD volunteer who also serves on its board, said: "This is something we dreamed about having the MADD walk in Northwest Indiana."
Briner lost his 21-year-old son Phillip Briner in 2012.
Phillip was driving home from work when he was killed by a drunk driver, Briner said.
"It is the No. 1 cause of death in America that could be eradicated. It's for them (the victims) that we walk... It's because of them that we walk," Briner said.
Highland resident Debbie Hudson was remembering her late husband, Jack Hudson, who was hit head-on by a drunken driver on Nov. 16, 2002.
She said her husband, a good man and a family man, has lost out on so much, including the birth of grandchildren and other close family members.
"Our time together was cut short," Hudson said.
MADD is a nonprofit organization in the United States, Canada and Brazil that was founded in 1980, Baker said.
The founder was Candy Lightner whose 13-year-old daughter was killed by a drunken driver on May 3, 1980.
The purpose of the group is to to stop drunken driving, support those affected by drunken driving, prevent underage drinking and strive for stricter impaired driving policy, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug.
Baker said plans were to have the MADD walk in Northwest Indiana in 2020 but due to COVID-19, the event had to be cancelled.
Since this was the inaugural event in Northwest Indiana, it was difficult to determine how much money could be raised, Baker said.
Initially a $1,000 goal was but that was well exceeded.
"Last time I checked we hit $6,042. That's amazing," Baker said.
Funds collected will go to area victim services, underage prevention and community awareness, Baker said.
Holding the MADD walk in Northwest Indiana is well overdue, Baker admitted given the population and number of accidents.
"We get so many victims out of this area," Baker said.