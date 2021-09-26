Inaugural MADD walk just the beginning, group says

"When he did speak it was powerful," Coriano said.

Johnny Martinez, a good friend and self-described "close brother" to Tinoco, said his late friend wouldn't want his mom to be sad about what happened to him.

"He'd be happy that this involvement by his mom with MADD was bringing her some happiness," Martinez said.

Crown Point resident Andy Briner, a MADD volunteer who also serves on its board, said: "This is something we dreamed about having the MADD walk in Northwest Indiana."

Briner lost his 21-year-old son Phillip Briner in 2012.

Phillip was driving home from work when he was killed by a drunk driver, Briner said.

"It is the No. 1 cause of death in America that could be eradicated. It's for them (the victims) that we walk... It's because of them that we walk," Briner said.

Highland resident Debbie Hudson was remembering her late husband, Jack Hudson, who was hit head-on by a drunken driver on Nov. 16, 2002.

She said her husband, a good man and a family man, has lost out on so much, including the birth of grandchildren and other close family members.

"Our time together was cut short," Hudson said.