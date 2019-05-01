MERRILLVILLE — Incumbent Town Councilwoman Roxanne M. LaMarca, D-7th, said her goal is serving the interests of the entire community.
"I'm just trying to improve the town across the board," LaMarca said.
LaMarca, 45, is running for a second term against challenger and fellow Democrat Leonard White, 61, in the seventh district.
White, owner and president of Environmental Management Consultants, touts his long history as a public servant starting at the Gary Sanitary District.
"We're here to work for the public. If you don't hear the public's voice you're not the right person to lead the public," White said.
LaMarca, owner for 13 years of Purrfect Pooches Pet Sitters of NWI, said her most recent pet project in her role as councilwoman has been in planning for a new community center.
"It's something the town needs," LaMarca said.
The new community center, which would be built at the site of the former outdoor drive-in in the 6600 block of Broadway, is projected to cost about $22.4 million.
Latest plans call for the 106,000 square-foot facility to include administration offices, a fitness center, gymnasium, walking track, rock climbing wall, event center, community room and other amenities.
There also would be space available that could be leased by a youth organization and a health care provider, LaMarca said.
LaMarca said she'd like even more space for the community including room for senior citizens, clubs and gatherings.
"I've always been pushing for more services for Merrillville," LaMarca said.
In addition to working on the building of the community center, which could be started later this year, LaMarca is also working on strengthening the town's animal ordinance.
"I've been looking at ordinances in other communities to see what's worked and not worked," LaMarca said.
LaMarca said the ordinance will include regulations on animal bites and animals on the loose.
Running the town's Facebook page is also one of the duties LaMarca said she enjoys doing for Merrillville.
"Social media is the way people get their information these days," LaMarca said.
White, who served as former president of the Merrillville Storm Water Utility, said he was instrumental in approval of the $800,000 to build a new storm water resource center at 7404 Broadway.
Top issues for White include addressing illegal dumping sites and abandoned houses on the town's north side.
"We definitely need to work on that. When I see burned out houses and empty houses, that's neglect," White said.
White said he would address this issue by reviewing the blight committee findings and he would hold property owners liable for trash and illegal dumping on property that they own.
He would also like to work with the Merrillville School Board and building trades organizations to better prepare graduates for work in union paid jobs and area industrial job fairs as well as help teens get summer jobs.
"We need to put them on the right path to jobs," White said.
White would also like to stem the tide on crime that seems to be starting to kickup in some neighborhoods.
"How do we stop that?" White said.
White said he would seek anti-gang grants through the U.S. Department of Justice.
"We need our police to have the tools," White said.
White said he is opposed to building a community center at this time.
Rather, the town badly needs to earmark some $6.5 million to revitalize neighborhoods and instead make improvements to curbs, sidewalks and street drainage