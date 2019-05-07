HIGHLAND - In the only Highland Town Council primary, incumbent President Steve Wagner easily defeated Bill Frantal's challenge to represent the Democrats in the fourth ward race in November.
With about two-thirds of the vote, Wagner said he is proud that the residents continue their support for him.
"I will use this strong show of support to ensure a victory over my next challenger in the November general election."
Wagner said the parks, public works, fire and police departments must be maintained, along with redevelopment projects, to keep Highland prospering.
"I am sincerely grateful for this victory tonight and will make sure that 'Wagner' works for all of Highland ," Wagner said.