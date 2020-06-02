Incumbent Walorski cruises to victory in 2nd District

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who has represented Indiana’s 2nd District since 2013, was cruising to an easy victory Tuesday night over Christopher Glenn Davis, according to preliminary results from the Indiana secretary of state’s office. Democrat Patricia (Pat) Hackett had a similar lead over Ellen Marks.
Walorski, a former television reporter and missionary, had served in the Indiana House of Representatives prior to being elected to the U.S. House district vacated by Democrat Joe Donnelly, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.
She has praised Indiana’s leadership on reopening the economy and the importance of manufacturing personal protective equipment in the United States. She doesn’t trust China, she said.
“No matter what challenges our country is facing, my goal is always to fight for hardworking Hoosiers,” Walorski said. “Partisan politicians and radical voices are trying to divide us, but I’m staying focused on what matters: rebuilding our economy, protecting our communities, and making sure working families have a chance to achieve the American Dream.”
Hackett, an educator and attorney, is an adjunct assistant professor in the Notre Dame Law School. If elected, she would become Indiana’s first openly LGBTQ member of Congress.
“Pat’s victory sets up a general election battle between a solutions-oriented candidate aiming to unite her district in a time of crisis and an opponent who uses the politics of bigotry to further divide Americans,” Mayor Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said Tuesday night.
Among Hackett’s issues are health care coverage and civil rights, both of which she sees as under assault by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.
The 2nd District covers all or parts of 10 counties — LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke and Wabash.
