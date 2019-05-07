WINFIELD — It’s on to November’s election for three Republican incumbent councilmen and only the final slot of the five positions up for election remained in doubt.
Council President Gerald Stiener and Councilmen Tim Clayton and Dave Anderson held comfortable leads in the unofficial returns, and it appeared they will be joined by Zack Beaver, who previously ran for the Winfield Township Board. Tricia Davis Smith and Jon Derwinski were neck and neck for the fifth slot, with Derwinski up by one vote late Tuesday.
“I’m humble that everybody voted for me,” Clayton, who led all the GOP candidates, said. “That I was the top vote-getter is really humbling. Watching the vote totals, I was in awe that people have that confidence in me. I want to thank them for believing in me so we can continue to do what we’ve been doing.”
Anderson had the second highest total and said he appreciated the support as well, and “I look forward to the general election, winning there and getting on to those infrastructure things we promised, especially 109th Avenue.”
Anderson said, “We’ve been working on it, and we want to build on what we’ve done and have the opportunity to finish what we started eight years ago.”
Beaver, a former police officer, said he felt buoyed by the vote and will start his campaign for the general election this weekend.
“I’m going to hit it pretty hard like I did last year (in the township board race),” Beaver said. “I will go door to door and hand out flyers and talk to as many people as possible. I will be pretty aggressive. I was a little surprised by the results because the early voting had me toward the bottom, and now I’m on a par with the incumbents, which is good because they've got a lot of good things under their vest. I appreciate the support of the community and I’m looking forward to November.”
Stiener, who will be seeking his third term along with Anderson, while Clayton is seeking his second, said, “I just hope we have all good candidates and everybody has the best interests of Winfield in heart, whoever wins.”
During the campaign, the candidates all expressed the desire to continue to improve the town’s infrastructure and bolster the safety forces.
The winners in the primary will face Democratic Councilwoman Bridget Baird and Joe Mays in November for the five at-large seats on the council. Baird and Mays were unopposed.