Indiana abortion tally declined in 2019 after consecutive annual increases, report shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of abortions performed last year in Indiana decreased 5% compared to 2018, according to an annual report compiled by the State Department of Health.

The 2019 Terminated Pregnancy Report shows 7,637 women had an abortion in Indiana, down from 8,037 one year prior, a total of 400 fewer abortions after consecutive year-over-year increases in 2017 and 2018.

Hoosier women, coming from 90 of the state's 92 counties, accounted for 7,019 abortions, or 91.9%. Residents of other states obtained 618 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, nearly two-thirds from Kentucky.

The data show women in their 20s procured 4,492 abortions, or 58.9% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 27.4% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 10.3%; and age 40 and up, 3.4%.

Altogether, 5.5 per every 1,000 Hoosier women between ages 15 and 44 had an abortion last year, down from 5.7 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2018, according to the report.

Married women comprised 14.3% of the 2019 abortion tally, while women who previously had given birth to one or more children accounted for 60% of the state's abortions.