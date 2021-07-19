Indiana Adult Education now offering a new high school equivalency exam

Hoosiers looking to demonstrate their skills and knowledge without a high school degree are now taking a new high school equivalency test.

On July 1, the Department of Workforce Development and Indiana Adult Education transitioned to HiSET, an equivalency exam used in more than 25 states and territories, including three neighboring states — Ohio, Illinois and Michigan — according to a news release.

Test-takers will be able to complete any unfinished tests from July 1 to Oct. 15, during a transition period from the former Test Assessing Secondary Completion exam, the release said. New adult education students will take the HiSET.

HiSET is consistent with the curriculum found in today’s high schools, aligns with the College and Career Readiness Standards for adult education and maintains rigor while providing another path to a new future, the release said.

Marilyn Pitzulo, DWD's associate chief operating officer for workforce strategy and design, in the release said Indiana continues to be a national leader in adult education.