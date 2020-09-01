 Skip to main content
Indiana AG sues manager of defunct Crown Theatre after refunds never received
Indiana AG sues manager of defunct Crown Theatre after refunds never received

CROWN POINT — The Indiana attorney general's office is suing Brad Strom, manager of the defunct Crown Theatre, for violating the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, as well as the Indiana Senior Consumer Protection Act. 

The lawsuit, which was filed with the civil division of the Lake Superior Court Friday, sheds light on Strom's failure to issue refunds to patrons who purchased tickets, seat sponsorships and VIP membership cards after the theater's doors remained closed due to construction delays.

Today, the building at 19 N. Court St. has a "for rent" sign in the window along with tattered construction paper, offering a glimpse into the building that was supposed to open more than a year ago. A lone Gatorade bottle, scaffolding, tables and chairs can be seen in the building among dust and unfinished construction. 

The attorney for building owner TSA Properties LLC, Alex Kutanovski, confirmed Tuesday the building remains vacant. 

Crown Productions, LLC, also is listed in the suit. Strom is listed as manager of the LLC, according to Indiana secretary of state documents. 

Deputy Attorneys General Matthew Michaloski and Kara J. Burgess are seeking consumer restitution — an amount will later be determined at trial — for the 27 consumers listed in the lawsuit, as well as others discovered during the lawsuit. 

The attorney general's office also is seeking a permanent injunction, which would prohibit Strom, his agents, representatives, employees, successors and assignees from owning/operating a future business related to live performances or events unless there is a sufficient process to provide full refunds and again violating the deceptive consumer sales or the senior consumer protection acts.

Additionally, the state is seeking civil penalties and costs for "reasonable expenses" for the attorney general's investigation.

Strom is already facing a $279,048.53 debt after failing to take action in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this year. 

In April, Lake Superior Court Judge John Sedia granted a default judgment in the lawsuit, which alleged Strom never paid back a $70,000 loan to two Crown Point residents.

'Unfair, abusive and deceptive' actions 

In early 2019, Strom began taking money from patrons for memberships, sponsorships and live performances at Crown Theatre, which was supposed to be transformed into a live entertainment venue, according to previous Times reports.

Strom promoted the events through the theater's Facebook page, its former website www.crown-theatre.com, Eventbrite and The Times, according to the filing.

Tickets were not supplied after Strom received money for the events.

At least as early as March 16, 2019, and at least as late as Oct. 19, 2019, Strom had transactions with at least 27 patrons, all of whom are named in the lawsuit.

The transactions within the lawsuit — which the state isn't considering an exhaustive list — total $3,754. 

Though tickets were sold with the impression events would take place, none of the events occurred and refunds weren't issued, according to the lawsuit.

"The defendants’ actions are unfair, abusive, and deceptive, and constitute violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act," the lawsuit states.

'Back on track'

After its grand opening date passed and patrons took to Facebook, irate over refund delays, Crown Theatre addressed concerns in a lengthy Facebook post, promising the theater was "back on track." 

The Oct. 8, 2019, post acknowledged the theater's delayed opening and said "hidden treasures in the underlying structure" caused "significant construction delays," setting the project back several months.

"Our decision to make all the needed improvements ultimately put us in this unfortunate situation with the delays and postponements," the post reads. "Please know that we made the decisions to fully address the needs of the Theatre with the understanding that although it’s caused many issues currently, the long-term intention was to make sure that we were able to provide a safe and beautiful facility for many years of enjoyment."

The post also stated various events in August 2019, September 2019 and October 2019 were either canceled or postponed due to ongoing construction.

The theater promised to address "any and all" submitted refund requests within 30 days of the post.

After the post, patrons continued to wait months for refunds, according to previous Times reports.

Nearly a year later, the theater has not posted on its Facebook page. 

Strom has ignored various requests for comment from The Times about Crown Theatre over the past year. When a reporter visited his listed address in court records, she was told Strom didn't live at the residence. 

When The Times last spoke to Strom in January, he said the theater had dealt with all requested refunds. 

Broken promises

Beyond the Facebook post, Strom also had contact with individual patrons, promising refunds would be issued, the lawsuit states.

Lisa Carpenter, who has spoken with The Times on several occasions over the past year, said Tuesday she wasn't aware of the filing until chatting with a reporter. 

"It has been a year. That's great news. I'm super excited," Carpenter said by phone. "I'm excited for everybody else who is going to be, hopefully, receiving restitution."

On April 13, 2019, Carpenter purchased three tickets to see Dueling Pianos as a farewell present for her son, who would attend Johns Hopkins in Maryland later that year.

As the performance got closer, the theater's doors remained closed, prompting Carpenter to ask for a refund on July 29, 2019. 

She has yet to see a refund from Strom. 

At the time, Strom said he needed an additional week to determine if construction would be finished in time for the event and told Carpenter that they would “[m]ake easy refunds should the event be cancelled," the lawsuit states.

Carpenter made multiple attempts to follow-up with Strom, who eventually said the refund would be fulfilled through a third-party payment processor. When the payment never came through, Strom offered to pay Carpenter by check.

Carpenter accepted the offer, but never received a check. 

Despite repeated promises for refunds, whether general or specific, Carpenter and the patrons listed in the lawsuit never received money for the events that never occurred. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

