Indiana AG sues manager of defunct Crown Theatre after refunds never received

Tickets were not supplied after Strom received money for the events.

At least as early as March 16, 2019, and at least as late as Oct. 19, 2019, Strom had transactions with at least 27 patrons, all of whom are named in the lawsuit.

The transactions within the lawsuit — which the state isn't considering an exhaustive list — total $3,754.

Though tickets were sold with the impression events would take place, none of the events occurred and refunds weren't issued, according to the lawsuit.

"The defendants’ actions are unfair, abusive, and deceptive, and constitute violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act," the lawsuit states.

'Back on track'

After its grand opening date passed and patrons took to Facebook, irate over refund delays, Crown Theatre addressed concerns in a lengthy Facebook post, promising the theater was "back on track."

The Oct. 8, 2019, post acknowledged the theater's delayed opening and said "hidden treasures in the underlying structure" caused "significant construction delays," setting the project back several months.