SCHERERVILLE — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill held forth on a wide range of hot-button topics during an impromptu appearance at the St. John Township Community Center on Thursday.
Foremost in his discussion with local Republicans was Senate Bill 12, the hate crimes legislation currently pending in the statehouse.
In a controversial move, Republican lawmakers stripped out language allowing judges to increase penalties for crimes perpetrated against someone due to their “race, religion, color, sex" and other characteristics.
Hill said he supports codifying an Indiana Supreme Court ruling that racial bias can be used as an aggravating circumstance to justify a longer prison term. But he said he is wary of any statute that includes a list of protected classes while excluding categories such as occupation or political belief.
“It’s wrong to target somebody because they’re black, it’s wrong to target somebody because they’re gay, it’s wrong to target somebody because they’re transgender,” he said. But “the concept of creating a list with someone on it, suggests that there’s a list that someone’s not on.”
The Republican attorney general also answered questions about controversial new abortion bills in New York and Virginia. Hill said the bills, which loosen restrictions on when a woman can obtain an abortion, came about because pro-life politicians were “waving the white flag of truce” while “the other side saw the white flag of surrender.”
“It’s not happening here in Indiana, because fortunately, our state legislature is holding the line, and your attorney general’s office it taking it very, very seriously,” he said.
Hill said he would continue to support “incremental” progress on abortion restrictions, such as an Indiana law that requires fetal ultrasounds at least 18 hours prior to abortions. A federal appeals court blocked the law in July 2018, prompting Hill’s office to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.