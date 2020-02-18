Indiana attorney general's future in question if suspended

“He should not be treated more harshly because he is a public official, that’s the job of the voters,” said Bopp, who helped start a legal defense fund for Hill in 2018. “When people do things in office, they’re judged by the voters.”

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for attorneys who represented Hill during an October hearing before Selby. Hill’s attorneys have 30 days to submit filings to the Supreme Court, which doesn’t face a deadline for ruling.

The wait for that decision comes as Hill is seeking reelection to the office he first won in 2016, but first needs to win nomination in June’s state Republican convention. He's being opposed by Adam Krupp, who stepped down in January as the Holcomb-appointed head of the state revenue department to run for attorney general.

The court’s decision is key as state law requires the attorney general to be "duly licensed to practice law in Indiana” but doesn’t otherwise specify those law license requirements.

Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma, who called for Hill’s resignation in 2018, said he believed Hill could remain in office while under a short-term suspension, although the prospect of an indefinite suspension causes uncertainty that he hoped the five-member Supreme Court would address in its final ruling.

