×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father and found dead in a neighbor's fish pond was a victim of drowning, authorities said Tuesday.
An autopsy determined that Carter Pickerell drowned after falling into the pond, according to a release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.
Pickerell was found in a next-door neighbor’s koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child's father called Evansville police to report his son missing, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Evansville Police Department is investigating the boy's death. Detective Sergeant Peter DeYoung said that no criminal activity was suspected.
Sanitization
Crown Point Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Baumgardner uses a spray gun to spray the inside of an ambulance as part of the department's sanitization routine.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Tom Sitkowski, left, officiates the wedding of Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Kaitlyn Hankey and Bryan Lawson take photos of the Nicole Matusik-Tim Bodnar wedding from the bed of their pickup truck Saturday. They are planning a June wedding.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
A crew from ABC 7 Chicago was on hand to document the drive-up wedding of Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar decided to do a drive-up wedding for a select group of people on the front lawn of the groom's parents' home on Saturday in Dyer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar decided to do a drive-up wedding Saturday for a select group of people on the front lawn of the groom's parents' home.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Newlyweds Tim and Nicole Bodnar pose for pictures Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Mindy Bodnar, sister-in-law of groom Tim Bodnar, watches the wedding ceremony Saturday from the bed of her truck with her sons Reid, 7, left, and Trayce, 4.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Mindy Bodnar, sister-in-law of the groom Tim Bodnar, watches the wedding ceremony Saturday from the bed of her truck with her sons Reid, 7, left, and Trayce,4.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
The bride Nicole Matusik walks down the driveway as her wedding ceremony begins.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
The bride Nicole Matusik is walked down the sidewalk by her father, John Matusik.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Guests for the Nicole Matusik-Tim Bodnar wedding wait by their vehicles for the start of the brief ceremony Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
As Tom Sitkowski, left, officiates, Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar exchange rings on Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
As Tom Sitkowski officiates, left, Nicole and Tim Bodnar kiss.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Tom Sitkowski, left, officiates the wedding of Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Kaitlyn Hankey and Bryan Lawson watch the Nicole Matusik-Tim Bodnar wedding Saturday from the bed of their pickup truck. They are planning a June wedding.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Guests for the Nicole Matusik-Tim Bodnar wedding wait by their vehicles for the start of the brief ceremony Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is gave North Township 100 bags of food to help feed the seniors and disabled who are calling the North Township Trustee's office for food help. From left North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, Prescott Serna, Tavell Grant and Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til, help load bags of groceries into a U-Haul truck.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food to help feed the seniors and disabled who are calling the North Township Trustee's office for food help. North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, left, and Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til help load groceries into a U-Haul truck for delivery.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food to help feed the seniors and disabled who are calling the North Township Trustee's office for food help. From left Tavell Grant, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, Prescott Serna and Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til, help load bags of groceries into a U-Haul truck.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food to help feed the seniors and disabled who are calling the North Township Trustee's office for food help. Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til, left, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and township employee Tavell Grant, right, load milk into a truck before loading bags of groceries for the seniors.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food to help feed the seniors and disabled who are calling the North Township Trustee's office for food help. From left, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, Tavell Grant and Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til, help load bags of groceries into a U-Haul truck.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Innsbrook
Golfers could be seen Thursday morning at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville. Gov. Eric Holcomb has granted courses the ability to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Marc Chase, The Times
Innsbrook
Golfers could be seen Thursday morning at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville. Despite his stay-at-home order, Gov. Eric Holcomb has granted golf course owners the ability to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Marc Chase, The Times
Innsbrook
A lone golfer walks at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville on Thursday. Despite Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, his office has granted golf course owners the ability to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Marc Chase, The Times
Lake Station
Lake Station City Hall parking lot sat empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.
John Luke, The Times
IUN
Indiana University Northwest in Gary is shown nearly deserted Wednesday in the wake of an Indiana stay-at-home order.
John Luke, The Times
Broadway in Gary
Downtown Gary’s Broadway Avenue, looking north from near 15th Avenue, Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Stay-At-Home order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Main Street in Hobart
Hobart’s Main Street near Fourth Street, looking north, sits nearly empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 in Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
Gary's Broadway
Downtown Gary’s Broadway Avenue, looking south from Fifth Avenue, sits nearly empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 in Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
People select food from tables set up Wednesday for the emergency distribution. The St. Mary of the Lake Outreach to the Poor Ministry offered the goods to whomever needed them.
John Luke, The Times
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
Carole and Richard Barnes organized the food giveaway Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Judith Moore, of Gary, looks through goods Wednesday during the St. Mary of the Lake Food Pantry giveaway. The selection included canned soups, eggs, milk and fresh produce.
John Luke, The Times
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Volunteers prepare food items for distribution.
John Luke, File, The Times
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary of the Lake food pantry in Miller distribute food to anyone who needed it Wednesday on Lake Street. Fresh produce, eggs, canned food and Milk were some of the items, much of it donated from the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
The St. Michael the Archangel Church marquee displays a message of prayer for health care workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers in Hobart must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Businesses are closed and the parking lot is empty at Boulevard Square in Schererville Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Downtown Highland looks like a ghost town here on Highway Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Normally full of vehicles and shoppers, the Shops on Main in Schererville is eerily empty Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Highland's Highway Avenue
Downtown Highland looks like a ghost town on Highway Avenue Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shops on Main
The parking lot at Shops on Main in Schererville is eerily empty Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Special delivery
Postal carrier Robert Cavazos, a resident of Griffith, delivers mail in Highland. He is one of the "essential" workers who was out and about Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Best Buy
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Office Depot in Hobart, like other stores, offers curbside pickup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Stores at Shops on Main in Schererville remain closed.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Office Depot in Hobart, like other stores, offers curbside pickup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers in Hobart must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Crown Point Wendy's manager Scott Finley posts the restaurant's drive-thru hours on the marquee on Wednesday, the first day of Indiana's shutdown.
Hoosiers still can leave their homes during the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Southlake Mall's parking lot sits empty Wednesday in the wake of COVID-19.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
The Lake County Government Center is closed to the public with only essential workers reporting for work.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
A passenger-less bus does its route at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Closed for the foreseeable future, movie posters have been removed from the Hobart AMC Showplace theaters.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Southlake Mall's parking lot is nearly empty of cars.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ghost town
Downtown Crown Point resembled a ghost town Wednesday morning on Main Street, with open parking spaces and streets that are usually teeming with traffic.
Marc Chase, The Times
No thru traffic
A drive-thru lane at the Starbucks on Calumet Avenue in Munster is blocked by a traffic cone as the entire business has been closed down in the face of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
Closed for business
The Starbucks on Calumet Avenue in Munster has closed entirely, even the drive thru, in the face of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso is shown closed on Wednesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Crown Point Square
Crown Point's Main Street, normally busy with traffic and customers grabbing coffee and breakfast, is empty just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It was the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's new stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Normally packed with cars during the morning rush, traffic was very light Wednesday morning on U.S. 30 in Schererville.
Marc Chase, The Times
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. Usually bustling with cars a people at this time. Largely deserted at the main building, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
The largely deserted scene by the Old Courthouse in Crown Point on Wednesday morning, as Hoosiers stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marc Chase, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
One of the vehicles in the procession sports a sign with a quote from "Mary Poppins" on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Katie McCarty, left, and her son, Carson Herr, watch as George L. Myers Elementary School teachers parade through the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday in Portage. Carson is a second grader at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Keegan Coleman, left, and Gavin Malo blow up balloons on Tuesday in Portage prior to a procession by George L. Myers Elementary School staff through the surrounding neighborhood. Coleman and Malo are fourth and fifth graders at the school, respectively.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
George L. Myers Elementary School kindergartener Addison Jorden peers out a car window after a procession around the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Portage Police guide the George L. Myers Elementary School teachers' procession through the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Cedar the dog helps give out greetings to George L. Myers Elementary School students and their families from the vehicle of Karlee Propkop, an instructor at the school, on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Amelia Cobb, special education teacher at George L. Myers Elementary School, cruises through the surrounding neighborhood with encouraging signs on her vehicle's windows and sides on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Siblings Cayden, left, and Rylie Hufford, of Portage, wave to George L. Myers Elementary School teachers as they drive through the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Pam Cochran, second grade teacher at George L. Myers Elementary School, sports custom signs on her SUV as she and other staff members cruise through the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
From left, Rylie Hufford and her parents, Eric and Kristine, wave to George L. Myers Elementary School teachers as they cruise through the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Alyssa Tampier, right, kindergarten teacher at George L. Myers Elementary School, talks with two of her students, Addison Jorden, center, and Shannyn Sumler, after a procession by the staff through the surrounding neighborhood Tuesday in Portage.
Kale Wilk
Journeyman Distillery gave out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer
Journeyman Distillery distributed more than 400 bottles of hand sanitizer Saturday, raising more than $13,000 for its employees.
Provided
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness Facility Manager Alyssia Powers helps prepare bagged lunches to distribute on Wednesday.
Provided
Anytime Fitness
Lowell Anytime Fitness assistant manager Linda Bushway and staff member Linda Hein help prepare lunches to distribute on Wednesday.
Provided
Anytime Fitness
Winfield Anytime Fitness Facility Manager Renee Madden and Assistant Manager Haley Stender prepare lunch bags to distribute to community members on Wednesday.
Provided
Anytime Fitness
Cedar Lake Anytime Fitness Manager Tina Cole, left to right, staff member Adrea Parman, and Assistant Manager Debby Dean prepare lunch bags to distribute on Wednesday to help the community during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Provided
Prince delivers enforcement order
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince warns residents during a live-streamed news conference Monday that Gary police will fully enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
Provided
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Salvation Army volunteers stocks the shelves at the Hammond-Munster Food Bank.
Joseph S. Pete
Drive-up church service
Pastor Dennis Meyer of Bethany Lutheran Church appealed for courage during a Sunday service held in his church parking lot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Drive-up church service
People in close to 50 vehicles showed up at Bethany Lutheran Church on Sunday in LaPorte for a social distancing service organized in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
A sign advertises takeout and drive-thru for Scrambled Diner along 81st Avenue in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Scrambled Diner co-owner Jen Moore takes a phone call for a takeout order on Saturday at the restaurant in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Jen Moore, co-owner of Scrambled Diner, inputs a takeout order for a customer on Saturday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Ashlyn Magdziak, right, server at Scrambled Diner, places meals in a takeout bag while line cook Jesus Peña prepares more food behind her on Saturday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Jen Moore, co-owner of Scrambled Diner, speaks with a customer on the phone for a takeout order on Saturday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Ashlyn Magdziak, server at Scrambled Diner, puts in a takeout order for a customer on March 21 in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Ashlyn Magdziak, server at Scrambled Diner, puts in a takeout order for a customer on Saturday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Ashlyn Magdziak, server at Scrambled Diner, hands out a takeout order to a customer at the drive-thru window at the restaurant on Saturday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
A sign posted outside South Shore Eye Care in Munster informs customers it's temporarily closed because of coronavirus.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
Kat Fanning, general manager of 18th Street Distillery, collects donations of empty containers on Friday in Hammond. The bottles will be used for hand sanitizer the distillery is making to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Dana Ziel, left, and her daughter Kendal drop off food at the Hubert Humphrey Building in Hammond Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Dana Ziel delivers food at a home in Hammond Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Stephanie Madison, right, from First Merchants Bank, collects food at the Catholic Charities facility in East Chicago from pantry manager Elizabeth Acevedo.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Dana Ziel, left, delivers food to the home of Sharon Deen in Hammond Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteer Teddy Kutscher and his 11-year-old son Sebastian, left, collect food at the Catholic Charities facility in East Chicago on Friday from pantry manager Elizabeth Acevedo.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Stephanie Madison, right, from First Merchants Bank, collects food at the Catholic Charities facility in East Chicago on Friday from pantry manager Elizabeth Acevedo.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Dana Ziel, left, and her daughters Kayla and Kendal, right, leave the Catholic Charities facility in East Chicago on Friday with food to be delivered to seniors.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Alexander Gagianas, right, owner of Mr. Greek Gyros, and his wife, Niki, load gyros and French fries into their SUV on Friday to be taken to emergency room workers at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Alexander Gagianas, owner of Mr. Greek Gyros, loads up gyros and French fries into the trunk of his wife, Niki's, SUV on Friday to be transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus emergency room workers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Nicole Paunicka, right, emergency room manager at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, carries in bags with Niki Gagianas that are filled with gyros and French fries on Friday in Merrillville. Mr. Greek Gyros donated meals for day and night shift emergency room workers at the hospital.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care workers
Alexander Gagianas, owner of Mr. Greek Gyros, wipes his hands while completing tasks at the restaurant on Friday in Merrillville. Gagianas packed up gyros and French fries for Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus emergency room workers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer and Pipefitters Local 597 Business Agent Dennis Hahney inspect a union donation of respirator masks for hospitals and medical personnel.
Provided
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer and Pipefitters Local 597 Business Agent Tom Elkins check email for requests for respirator masks to donate to hospitals and medical personnel.
Provided
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Rev. Stephen Bongard from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso will be livestreaming a funeral service Saturday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. The public is invited to participate in the service via the livestream.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
The Rev. Stephen Bongard, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, shows where a funeral service was livestreamed Saturday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service was held. The public was invited to participate in the service via the livestream.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Bethany Lutheran Church in LaPorte will ring its church bells at 10:08 Friday to give thanks to all emergency responders for putting their safety on the line for others during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Stan Maddux, Times Correspondent
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Gelsosomo's Crown Point has started giving away free sack lunches for school kids stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on every weekday. Owner Peter Anderson, right, and General Manager Jennifer Richey, are shown preparing sandwiches.
Provided
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Workers unload 15,000 pounds of perishable food at Campagna Academy in Schererville donated by the Hammond Horseshoe Casino, which was ordered by the state to close Monday due to coronavirus. The casino donated another 15,000 pounds of food to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.
Provided
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Workers unload 15,000 pounds of perishable food at Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana donated by the Hammond Horseshoe Casino, which was ordered by the state to close Monday due to coronavirus. The casino donated another 15,000 pounds of food to Campagna Academy in Schererville.
Provided
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Cars line up in the parking lot at Michigan City to await patient testing.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
A sign points the way to the Michigan City testing site.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Vials for nasal samples of COVID-19 are seen last month at Kouts Family Health Care Inc.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Jessica Young, left and Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., wait to test people for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kathy Lynch, left, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc.,and Jessica Young prepare to take test swabs from 10 people for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc readies a test for COVID-19 on March 18 in the parking lot of the facility where people drove up and had nasal swabs taken while they waited in the vehicles.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., prepares to take a nasal swab sample for the COVID-19 virus on March 18 as 10 people wait in their vehicles to be tested.
John Luke, file, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc. puts a test swab in a vile after taking a nasal sample from one of 10 people who waited for testing in the cars Wednesday, March 18 at the facility.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Ireland Smith, a member of the nursing staff at Kouts Family Health Care Inc., is reflected in the wet pavement as she finishes getting information from people being tested for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday at the facility.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Nursing staff wait to take samples from people being tested for the COVID-19 virus Wednesady at the Kouts Family Health Care Inc., where they tested 10 people. The facility received tests on Saturday, and took nasal swabs fro patients experiencing symptoms, with results expected in about 4 days.
John Luke, The Times
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., takes a nasal sample from one of 10 people who were scheduled for tests for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday. People drove through and waited in the vehicles for the tests to be taken.
John Luke, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
A medical worker speaks to a patient during drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday, March 18 outside the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
A medical worker speaks with a patient during drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday outside the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
Marc Chase
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Medical workers manage drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday outside the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
Marc Chase
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Mary Ann Ernst, Crown Point Strack & Van Til Supermarket customer service manager, received a unique request from a shopper on Monday. The customer bought $100 worth of gift cards from the store and asked Ernst to give them to anyone she believed could use the assistance.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Due to school closings, Highland's Pleasant View Dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
A pallet of half-pint chocolate milk is brought out to the distribution area at the Pleasant View Dairy in Highland. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View Dairy employee Adam Leep helps his co-workers as they distribute chocolate milk Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Workers from Highland's Pleasant View Dairy distribute free half-pints of chocolate milk to the public Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View Dairy employee Brian Thompson helps his co-workers as they distribute half-pints of chocolate milk Wednesday. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Jon Fife and Rachel Leep from Highland's Pleasant View Dairy load up a bag with half-pints of chocolate milk Wednesday at the dairy. Due to school closings, the dairy chose to give the milk away. The line of vehicles stretched from the dairy out to Ridge Road.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Workers at Kouts Health Care, a private practice in south Porter County, administer COVID-19 testing Wednesday. The office first started offering drive-thru testing to potentially sick individuals on Saturday.
John Luke, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Staffers at Kouts Health Care, a private practice in south Porter County, administer COVID-19 testing Wednesday, March 18.
John Luke, The Times
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kathy Lynch, Samantha Mokol, Jessica Young and Ireland Smith, nursing staff at Kouts Health Care, administer COVID-19 testing Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Merrillville-based Bryco Facility Services has launched a COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities.
Provided
Red Cross
Angela Roque, a blood collection technician for the Red Cross Merrillville office, prepares for a blood draw Monday as Stephanie Henning, 25, of Crown Point, recovers giving blood.
Marc Chase, The Times
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Merrillville-based Bryco Facility Services has launched a COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities.
Provided
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
The Lake County commissioners, from left Kyle Allen, D-Gary; Chairman Mike Repay, D-Hammond; and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville; ordered the Lake County Government Center closed to the public Wednesday, and directed most county employees to work half days through at least April 6 due to coronavirus.
Dan Carden, The Times
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
Darlene Spencer, the wife of a local pastor, Jeff Spencer, is in critical condition after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to social media posts by the pastor.
Provided
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Hobart firefighters practice safely putting on and taking off personal protective equipment in the event they are exposed to hazardous substances like coronavirus.
Provided
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Megan Thompson looks on as Jen Colton, left, comments during a meeting of response team members who are making plans to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Jacob Gardner speaks during a meeting about getting food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Bill Hillegonds adds to the discussion of getting food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Roger Hayward, center, leads a team that will work to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Jen Colton, center, comments during a meeting of response team members who are making plans to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Roger Hayward speaks to a food response team Tuesday as they make plans to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Megan Thompson adds comments as a team makes plans to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Roger Hayward and his team members start on plans to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Roger Hayward leads a team that will work to get food to students and seniors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
Schoop's in Crown Point as well as other restaurants nationwide is only serving carryout meals.
John J. Watkins
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Lynn Strle, assistant director of food and nutrition at the School City of Hammond, hands out vegetables to families during meal pickup at Edison Elementary School in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Sintia Gonzalez, left, and her husband, Giovanni, both of Chicago, laugh as 9-month-old Lucah reaches for a coffee cup ordered from Sip Coffee House on Monday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Hand sanitizer on the altar with Fr. Jeff Burton, associate pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso leading services Saturday morning.
John Luke, The Times
Shopping at Stracks
A sign in the front of the Crown Point Strack and Van Til Supermarket informs customers what they need to know about the coronavirus.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shopping at Stracks
Customers come and go at the Crown Point Strack and Van Til Supermarket.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shopping at Stracks
Barb Wensing, left, of Crown Point, was happy she was able to score toilet paper at the Crown Point Strack and Van Til Supermarket. Employees Connor Powers and Mary Jo Saberniak, right, get her on her way.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shopping at Stracks
Crown Point Strack and Van Til Supermarket Customer Service Manager Mary Ann Ernst straightens racks of bread at the store.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
Schoop's in Crown Point as well as other restaurants nationwide is only serving carryout meals.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
The Saigon Noodle House in Merrillville, like most other restaurants, is doing carryout service only.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
McDonald's and most other restaurants are doing drive thru or carryout only service.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
Schoop's in Crown Point as well as other restaurants nationwide is only serving carryout meals.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Area restaurants deal with closures
The Saigon Noodle House in Merrillville, like most other restaurants, is doing carryout service only.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Mark Reed delivers an order for corned beed and cabbage dinners Tuesday to Crown Point resident Robin Littrell at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Ally Jansen delivers an order for corned beed and cabbage dinners Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Matt Iwinski takes orders Tuesday for corned beed and cabbage dinners at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Matt Iwinski delivers an order for corned beef and cabbage dinners Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
City employees bag corned beef and cabbage dinners for waiting customers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Vehicles are lined up down East Street Tuesday to purchase corned beed and cabbage dinners at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Vehicles line up Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility as patrons buy corned beef and cabbage dinners.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Liz Garcia, School City of Hammond worker, receives word from a vehicle that the family has one child with them for meal pickup on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Liz Garcia, School City of Hammond worker, receives word from a vehicle that the family has one child with them for meal pickup on March 18 at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Liz Garcia, a School City of Hammond worker, delivers milk cartons to a car during meal pickup for families on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Antonella Cuadra carries a milk carton after collecting food during meal pickup on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Tina Callahan, kitchen manager at Hammond's Edison Elementary School, hands out apples, juice and cereal to families during meal pickup on Tuesday at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Families collect produce from Lynn Strle, assistant director of food and nutrition for the School City of Hammond, on Tuesday during meal pickup at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Kids waiting in a car during meal pickup react with excitement as they see apples being delivered to their vehicle on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Johanna Charles, left, and her daughter, Antonella Cuadra, depart from the front of Edison Elementary School on Tuesday after picking up food. Coronavirus has altered the routines of most families.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
School City of Hammond employees deliver food for families during meal pickup on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School in Hammond. The organization is providing meals for students on designated days as the children are out of school to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Lynn Strle, assistant director food and nutrition for the School City of Hammond, hands out produce for families during meal pickup at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Johanna Charles, left, and her daughter, Antonella Cuadra, depart from the front of Edison Elementary School on Tuesday after picking up food on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Lorraine Peterson, a cafeteria worker for the School City of Hammond, wheels out more food for meal pickup on Tuesday at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Cars line up near the front entrance of Edison Elementary School on Tuesday for meal pickup. The School City of Hammond is providing designated meal pickup days for families as their kids are out of school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Lynn Strle, left, assistant director of food and nutrition for the School City of Hammond, and Tina Callahan, kitchen manager at Edison Elementary School, distribute meals to families during meal pickup on Tuesday at the elementary school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Christine Clarahan, director of food and nutrition at the School City of Hammond, checks how many meals a family needs for kids in a vehicle on Tuesday during meal pickup at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Siblings Andres, center, and Rosalinda Martinez, right, collect food from Lynn Strle, assistant director of food and nutrition for the School City of Hammond, during meal pickup on Tuesday outside Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Liz Garcia, a School City of Hammond worker, receives word from families in their cars on how many meals they need for their kids on Tuesday during meal pickup at Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
After picking up her food, Antonella Cuadra, right, donning her backpack, expressed some sadness that she couldn't go to school. Her mother, Johanna Charles, left, took Antonella with her to collect food during a designated meal pickup day for families outside Edison Elementary School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, seated center, speaks Monday about the steps his administration is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Dan Carden, The Times
Myles Books
Myles Books co-owner Demetrios Roumbos organizes the bookshelves in the store on Monday in Highland. Roumbos says customers have been purchasing more books as they prepare to spend more time indoors due to coronavirus concerns.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Noah Atkinson, server at Sip Coffee House, takes a phone call to the shop on Monday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Carley Mae Bostick, server at Sip Coffee House in Highland, sanitizes a table at the store on Monday after a group of customers departed.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Carley Mae Bostick, left, server at Sip Coffee House in Highland, takes an order for Chase Miles, of Highland, on Monday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Carley Mae Bostick, left, server at Sip Coffee House in Highland, takes payment from Isabelle Neibert, of South Holland, on Monday before the shop closed after Gov. Eric Holcomb's order that restaurants and bars end dine-in service as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Kale Wilk
Sip Coffee House
Patrons take in a visit to Sip Coffee House on Monday in Highland. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order for all restaurants and bars to close. The businesses still may serve food for pickup and delivery.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sip Coffee House
Noah Atkinson, left, server at Sip Coffee House, gives change to Michele Walavich, of Munster, on Monday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jennifer Wilson
Jennifer Wilson, 42, of Crown Point, is in self-quarantine after showing symptoms of COVID-19. She was tested for the coronavirus disease on Monday.
Provided
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller provides information pertinent to meal pickup on Monday during an emergency news conference at Hammond City Hall. Six elementary schools will provide drive-up meal pickup for students.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Comprehensive care doctor Frank Messana provides recommendations for people to best prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an emergency news conference hosted Monday at Hammond City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. introduced new superseding requirements in an executive order on Monday during an emergency news conference at Hammond City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
The City of Hammond's COVID-19 task force, city employees and members of the news media listen to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. deliver a news conference in the lobby at Hammond City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. delivers a new superseding executive order on Monday at Hammond City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Department of Engineering worker Cathy Kizziah listens from the doorway down the hall from Hammond City Hall's lobby on Monday as Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. issues a new superseding executive order. Prior to the conference, McDermott Jr. asked several city employees to listen or watch from their offices to implement social distancing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Susan Dimopoulos, chief deputy in the Hammond City Clerk's Office, watches from the window as Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. issues a new executive order with superseding requirements for the city on Monday in the lobby of Hammond City Hall. Prior to the news conference, McDermott Jr. asked several employees to listen or watch from their offices to implement social distancing, and to best meet an expectation of no more than 50 people in a space.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. lists off new requirements in a new superseding executive order during a press conference on Monday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller informed the public on Monday that six elementary schools in Hammond would provide drive-up meal pickup during the weekdays for students.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. holds a press conference Monday inside Hammond City Hall to announce new restrictions on city buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation board member Lauren Juran, left, and director of services Nicole Yarrow, help check in visitors to Texture Pointe Hair Salon in Highland on Sunday. The event, originally canceled due to coronavirus concerns, was able to be rescheduled and hosted at the salon.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
The IHSAA 2020 gymnastics state finals were limited to competitors, event staff and credentialed media due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Fight against virus
A hand sanitizer dispenser is posted by the door at Ciao Bella in Schererville.
John J. Watkins
Fight against virus
Hostess Sam Quinlan wipes off menus with disinfectant Saturday at Ciao Bella in Schererville.
John J. Watkins
Fight against virus
Glasses are place upside down on the tables and silverware is wrapped in napkins at Ciao Bella in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Fight against virus
Hostess Sam Quinlan wipes off menus with disinfectant at Ciao Bella in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Fight against virus
Ciao Bella hostess Sam Quinlan uses a disinfectant to clean the bar Saturday.
John J. Watkins
Fight against virus
Hostess Sam Quinlan wipes off menus with disinfectant at Ciao Bella in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Fight against virus
Ciao Bella hostess Sam Quinlan wipes down the doors and door handles Saturday.
John J. Watkins
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Parishioners at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso practice social distancing during Saturday morning Mass.
John Luke, The Times
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
The Whiting Library Board has decided to temporarily eliminate fines for people who don't return material on time.
John Luke, The Times
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
The Whiting Library Board has decided to temporarily eliminate fines for people who don't return material on time.
John Luke, The Times
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Clerk Laura Lopez helps patrons at the Whiting Public Library where the Board has decided to temporarily eliminate fines for people who don't return material on time.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso lists temporary service schedule Saturday morning.
John Luke, The Times
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Clerk Rita Krilich works Saturday at the Whiting Public Library where the Board has decided to temporarily eliminate fines for people who don't return material on time.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
The Rev. Jeff Burton, associate pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, leads services Saturday morning. Parishioners practice social distancing during Mass.
John Luke, The Times
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Clerk Laura Lopez helps patrons at the Whiting Public Library where the Board has decided to temporarily eliminate fines for people who don't return material on time.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
The Rev. Jeff Burton celebrates Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday in Valparaiso. A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on the altar.
John Luke, The Times
St Paul Catholic Church mass
Parishioners take communion from the Rev. Jeff Burton, associate pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Saturday morning.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
The Rev. Jeff Burton, associate pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, leads services Saturday morning.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Parishioners spread out during Mass Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
John Luke, The Times
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Parishioners attend Mass Saturday morning at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. The 9:30 a.m. Mass, which normally draws 30 to 70 people, meets in the large chapel for social distancing during worship to avoid spreading germs.
John Luke, The Times
Virus sign
Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso is using the current COVID-19 situation to try to drum up some business.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Virus sign
Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso is using the current COVID-19 situation to try to drum up some business.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
A red medical tent was visible in the parking lot of Community Hospital in Munster on Friday. The tent is being cleaned and prepped for possible deployment in light of the global COVID-19 outbreak, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Marc Chase, The Times
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
A red medical tent and a decontamination unit were visible in the parking lot of Community Hospital in Munster on Friday. The tent is being cleaned and prepped for possible deployment in light of the global COVID-19 outbreak, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Marc Chase, The Times
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Shelves of Lysol products are left empty Wednesday at stores throughout the Region as concerns over the coronavirus spreads.
Kerry Erickson
Isolation box
Lt. Paramedic Ryan Cusack demonstrates how an isolation box would be used on a patient to protect emergency personnel from possible contamination. The box was fabricated by VKF Renzel USA Corp., a local company, with the help of first responders.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pastor Mark Wilkins delivers doughnuts to Franciscan Health Crown Point
Pastor Mark Wilkins, center, helps Franciscan Health Crown Point employees Marisa Fisher, left, and Lori Keck unload doughnuts for the hospital staff. The more than 700 doughnuts were donated to thank them for all they have done in the health crisis. The donations were made with the help of View Outdoor Advertising and Rise'n Roll Bakery.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
Food items are passed out at Crown Point's drive-thru pantry at Bulldog Park Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
Diana Bosse unloads orange juice Friday at Crown Point's drive-thru pantry at Bulldog Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rosewood dinners donated to Portage HS students
Volunteers bag spaghetti dinner Friday at Rosewood restaurant in South Haven. The local eatery donated 150 spaghetti dinners to Portage High School students and delivered them with help from 7 local volunteers. Nicole Sliger, of Valparaiso, right, organized the event.
John Luke, The Times
Sneeze guards installed at Strack & Van Til
A row of newly installed sneeze guards helps protect cashiers at Strack & Van Til, including Kayla Chestang, on March 30 in Munster. The grocery chain has been installing the screens to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
City workers and volunteers sort food items into boxes at Crown Point's drive-thru pantry at Bulldog Park Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson signals for cars to move up at Crown Point's drive-thru pantry at Bulldog Park Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rosewood dinners donated to Portage HS students
Nicole Sliger, of Valparaiso, left, and Emily Evans, of Portage bag spaghetti dinners at the Rosewood restaurant Friday in South Haven. Sliger organized the event with Rosewood donating 150 spaghetti dinners that were delivered to Portage High School students with help from 7 local volunteers.
John Luke, The Times
Pastor Mark Wilkins delivers doughnuts to Franciscan Health Crown Point
Pastor Mark Wilkins helps Franciscan Health Crown Point employees Marisa Fisher, left, and Lori Keck, right, unload doughnuts for the hospital staff. The more than 700 doughnuts were donated to thank them for all they have done in the health crisis. The donations were made with the help of View Outdoor Advertising and Rise'n Roll Bakery.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Orville Redenbacher statue
The Orville Redenbacher statue in Valparaiso's Central Park sports a new, colorful knit mask.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Pastor Mark Wilkins delivers doughnuts to Franciscan Health Crown Point
Franciscan Health Crown Point employee Marisa Fisher displays a good will message from a child from First United Methodist Church.
John J. Watkins, The Times
CP Strong
Megan Thompson of Cedar Lake and her five-year-old son Clint post the message "CP Strong" in front of the Old Crown Point Courthouse to help lift spirits in the region.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
Cars pull up so that food items can be placed inside at Crown Point's drive-thru pantry at Bulldog Park Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pastor Mark Wilkins delivers doughnuts to Franciscan Health Crown Point
Franciscan Health Crown Point employee Marisa Fisher displays good will cards and messages from the congregation, mostly children, of First United Methodist Church.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry