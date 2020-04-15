{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father and found dead in a neighbor's fish pond was a victim of drowning, authorities said Tuesday.

An autopsy determined that Carter Pickerell drowned after falling into the pond, according to a release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Pickerell was found in a next-door neighbor’s koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child's father called Evansville police to report his son missing, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the boy's death. Detective Sergeant Peter DeYoung said that no criminal activity was suspected.

