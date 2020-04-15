× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father and found dead in a neighbor's fish pond was a victim of drowning, authorities said Tuesday.

An autopsy determined that Carter Pickerell drowned after falling into the pond, according to a release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Pickerell was found in a next-door neighbor’s koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child's father called Evansville police to report his son missing, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.