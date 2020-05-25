Indiana building owners should flush pipes before reopening, experts say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana building owners should flush out water pipes before reopening to the public because harmful bacteria and other material may be present, experts say.

The Indiana State Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management have both issued guidance on properly flushing water systems as retail businesses reopen following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Properties could be hosting bacteria such as Legionella, or lead or copper, which are poisonous to humans. Copper and lead have been associated with slowed growth in children, cardiovascular effects, among other health issues.

“Utilities need to be moving water through their system, and building owners need to be moving water through their systems,” Andrew Whelton, an associate professor of civil, environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University, said. “If they maintain some consistent use, if they have been flushing, then it’s probably not a problem. But if they haven’t been flushing and the water’s basically sat stagnant there, what they need to do is contact the health department and they will probably be told to flush.”