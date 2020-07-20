Indiana campgrounds staying busy amid coronavirus outbreak

Use of the park has been well above average this year, which Crossley said matches trends at parks across the state.

“We’ve seen just an overall increase of park attendance in general,” Crossley said. “I think everybody was locked in for a period, and they want to get out and enjoy the outdoors more.”

Mounds State Park reopened its campground the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and business has been booming ever since.

“It’s been really nice to see folks are very cognizant of social distancing,” Crossley said. “It seems to be working out well. Everybody gets to get outdoors.”

Similar success has been seen at Anderson/Muncie KOA, which has kept its campground open throughout the pandemic but with limited services.

“We’ve been pretty busy, and people are really wanting to get out and I can’t blame them,” KOA manager Caitlin Moughler said. “They’ve been cooped up inside and camping is probably the safest way to get out and still be social distanced.”

Bathhouses and restrooms were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so RV campers had to be self-contained.