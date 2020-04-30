Indiana city, Utah halt crime-detection deal over company's past KKK ties

Patton acknowledged his past misdeeds in a statement to The Associated Press, saying he was “lost, scared and vulnerable” when he left an abusive home as a teenager. He said he fell in with skinheads and white supremacist groups that he has since disavowed.

“I did terrible things and said despicable and hateful things,” Patton said. “I know that I will never be able to erase my past, but I work hard every day to make up for mistakes. This is something I will never stop doing.”

The company welcomed the audit and has long maintained that it does not use any facial recognition or surveillance technologies and maintains people's privacy. Patton previously told the Deseret News that the company deletes all government data every 24 hours.

The attorney general’s office has championed the technology, saying dozens of police departments are using it under the umbrella of the contract signed with the state last summer.

Reyes' chief of staff, Ric Cantrell, told the Deseret News in March that staffers had asked questions about privacy concerns and that they were satisfied with the answers.