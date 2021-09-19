 Skip to main content
Indiana colleges waive application fees this week, including some local schools
urgent

Indiana colleges waive application fees this week, including some local schools

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest

 AnnMarie Hilton, The Times

Thirteen colleges are waiving application fees this week as part of Indiana’s College Application Week.

According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, College Application week runs from Monday to Friday. In addition to the 13 schools waiving their fees during that week, 26 colleges have reported free applications year-round. 

The week is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative that runs from August through November to help Hoosier K-12 students explore and plan for education after high school.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

“College GO! gives students of all ages the opportunity to understand the value of higher education and explore which path is right for them after high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers in a news release. “We hope Hoosier high school seniors will take advantage of College Application week and apply for free to their preferred Indiana colleges.” 

Both Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest are among the schools forgoing the fee this week. The other 11 are: Huntington University, Indiana State University, Martin University, University of Southern Indiana, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus and various IU campuses including East, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, South Bend and Southeast. 

The 26 schools with year-round free applications include Ivy Tech Community College and Valparaiso University.

The release from ICHE said other schools may offer financial assistance to those who demonstrate a need, so applicants should talk to their colleges about application fee waivers. 

