Indiana colleges waive application fees this week, including some local schools

Thirteen colleges are waiving application fees this week as part of Indiana’s College Application Week.

According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, College Application week runs from Monday to Friday. In addition to the 13 schools waiving their fees during that week, 26 colleges have reported free applications year-round.

The week is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative that runs from August through November to help Hoosier K-12 students explore and plan for education after high school.

“College GO! gives students of all ages the opportunity to understand the value of higher education and explore which path is right for them after high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers in a news release. “We hope Hoosier high school seniors will take advantage of College Application week and apply for free to their preferred Indiana colleges.”