Indiana coronavirus directive should not restrict abortions, ACLU says

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb's directive calling for all Indiana health care facilities to cancel or postpone non-urgent surgical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic should not restrict the ability of women to obtain abortions, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said Wednesday.

Unlike orders issued in other states, including Texas, seeking to ban abortions during the pandemic, Indiana’s directive would not have that impact because of the way it is worded, said Ken Falk, the group's legal director.

“Indiana is relying on the good sense of the abortion providers to make sure that they are able to continue without in any way impacting negatively on the ability to respond to the virus. I think they will be able to do that," Falk said, adding that he was speaking on the ACLU of Indiana's behalf.

The group, which has represented Planned Parenthood in several lawsuits challenging abortion restrictions passed by Indiana’s Legislature, said in a statement that it “will continue to monitor the situation to ensure Hoosiers’ rights are protected.”

Holcomb, a Republican, said Tuesday that his directive was intended in part to ensure that personal protective equipment around Indiana goes toward “defeating COVID-19."