Indiana county clamps down with big jump in coronavirus cases

INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant imposed tighter restrictions Monday on who can enter retail businesses.

Test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday. Those new results come after Tyson announced last week it would temporarily close its Logansport plant that was the site of widespread illnesses and have all its 2,200 workers undergo coronavirus testing.

Logansport and county officials announced new orders prohibiting more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering retail businesses. The orders also impose limits on the number of customers allowed inside and urge anyone entering stores to wear masks covering their mouth and nose.

While Cass County has had only one recorded COVID-19 death, its per-person infection rate is nearly four times greater than any other Indiana county.

“This order is necessary to end this threat to the city as quickly as possible,” Logansport Mayor Chris Martin said.