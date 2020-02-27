You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl
alert urgent

Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Caged Child Indiana

Alan Friz, left, and Aimee Fritz are seen in 2017 photos provided by the Dubois County, Ind. Jail.

 Associated Press

ENGLISH, Ind. — An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water and clean facilities won't serve any prison time.

Alan and Aimee Friz pleaded guilty last Friday to neglect of a dependent in Crawford Circuit Court in exchange for two years of probation and the dismissal of their criminal confinement charges, WXIN-TV reported. Several charges of sexual misconduct with a minor levied against 57-year-old Alan Friz were also dismissed.

Illinois man seeks bench trial in young son's beating death

The Huntingburg couple was arrested in October 2017 after deputies responded to their Dubois County home on a report of a “juvenile that was out of control.” Authorities interviewed the girl with help from the county prosecutor’s office. Alan Friz was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

Man charged after 5-month-old taken to hospital with abusive head trauma

Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered a closet area of a bedroom that had been converted into a lockable cage. Authorities said the couple locked the girl in the cage at night and possibly at other times.

Both were originally charged in Dubois County, but the case was moved to Crawford County after they argued that they wouldn’t get a fair trial there.

Video: On patrol with Lake County police preview

0
0
0
0
12

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts