Indiana couple tests positive for coronavirus in Hawaii

The first case is a resident of Oahu who traveled to Colorado from Feb. 29 to March 7. The person and that person’s family have been advised to stay home in self-quarantine, Ige said.

A child in the home has tested negative for COVID-19. The child’s pre-school has been informed, but Ige said there is no risk to the other children. The child will not return to the pre-school until the quarantine is over.

The second case involves a flight attendant on Maui. The attendant, believed to be a Canadian citizen, was exposed to a confirmed case in Germany on March 4. The person’s last flight was March 8, and the person began exhibiting symptoms the following day. Ige said risk to passengers on the attendant's last flight is low. The attendant self-isolated at the Royal Lahaina Resort before being moved to an isolation unit at a Lahaina clinic.

The third case is another Oahu resident who returned from a trip to Florida with the entire family. This person is self-isolating in a bedroom with a dedicated private bath at their home. Other family members have been advised to remain in home quarantine away from the sick individual.

Ige said the belief is that the virus has spread across the United States, and he encouraged Hawaii residents to cancel any non-essential travel.