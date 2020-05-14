Indiana court upholds ex-youth coach's 15-year rape sentence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a former youth football coach's 15-year prison sentence for raping the sister of one of his players after luring her to his Fort Wayne home with the promise of a cheerleading coaching position.

An Allen County jury found Marvin Davis, 34, guilty of rape and sexual battery in August. After he was sentenced to 15 years, Davis appealed, arguing that his prison term was inappropriate “in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.”

But the state appellate court judges rejected those arguments Wednesday, finding that Davis had used his position to lure the 16-year-old girl to his house and sexually assault her. The court also cited Davis’ “extensive criminal history,” including eight convictions, The Journal Gazette reported.