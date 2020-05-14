Indiana court upholds ex-youth coach's 15-year rape sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a former youth football coach's 15-year prison sentence for raping the sister of one of his players after luring her to his Fort Wayne home with the promise of a cheerleading coaching position.
An Allen County jury found Marvin Davis, 34, guilty of rape and sexual battery in August. After he was sentenced to 15 years, Davis appealed, arguing that his prison term was inappropriate “in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.”
But the state appellate court judges rejected those arguments Wednesday, finding that Davis had used his position to lure the 16-year-old girl to his house and sexually assault her. The court also cited Davis’ “extensive criminal history,” including eight convictions, The Journal Gazette reported.
Davis was a coach with Metro Youth Sports in Fort Wayne when he met the girl after he took her brother to a medical clinic for treatment for an injury. Prosecutors said Davis used the promise of an assistant cheerleading coaching position as a ruse to get the girl alone. They said he raped her in July 2018 after picking her up at her home and taking her to his residence.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!