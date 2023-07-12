INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana students are generally returning to pre-pandemic rates of learning in math, but some student groups are struggling to recover in English language arts, according to the state’s Department of Education.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education presented the third year of findings from its academic impact and recovery studies to the state Board of Education.

The findings, presented by Charity Flores, the department’s chief academic officer, showed that while the education system is returning to normal, some student populations are struggling to do the same.

Broadly, student performance across all groups in math has stabilized following the pandemic. However, middle school, Hispanic and English learner students have struggled to recover.

Previous year's findings showed students’ rate of learning was more severely impacted in math than in ELA, with Black, Asian, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students the most impacted. However, higher rates of recovery have been seen in math than in ELA, with rates of learning with Black and economically disadvantaged students now stabilizing across all grade levels in both subjects.

Flores told the state board of education that Hispanic, English learner and middle school students will need continued targeted support.

“Specific conversations and concerted efforts are needed to best support their learning,” Flores said. She noted current efforts the state is providing to support students, including $111 million invested into literacy through Indiana Learns, which provides families up to $1,000 for their children’s tutoring in math and ELA, and the Indiana Learning Lab, which provides additional online resources in literacy, STEM and English learning.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner stressed the need of leaning into the new streamlined K-12 academic standards and ILEARN redesign, which were announced last month.

“When ‘normal’ has not been hitting the mark for years, it should force a redesign,” Jenner told the state school board.

The redesign involves three assessments throughout the school year, with a final, shortened summative test in the spring. The redesign is meant to provide more flexible scheduling, reduce overall testing and provide more useful data for teachers and parents.

Schools will be able to opt-in to the resigned ILEARN starting the 2024-25 school year, with a full statewide implementation planned for the 2025-26 school year.