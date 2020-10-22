Indiana dioceses extend Sunday Mass dispensation until further notice

McClory added that amid the ongoing pandemic, it is up to each individual person to decide whether he or she will attend holy events, but that being dispensed from obligation does not mean people should stay away from church.

"Those who are not able to attend Sunday Mass in person should consider how they will honor the Lord’s Day. It is the Catholic tradition that Sunday is also kept holy by refraining from work, increasing our love of the Lord and extending charity to others through prayer and service," McClory said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 Mass-gathering plan allows for indoor worship services, so long as they follow specific social distancing guidelines and the gathering does not exceed 250 people. The plan states a preference for places of worship is to continue to provide virtual services, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly.

As of Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 155,246 total positive cases and 3,831 deaths across Indiana.

The state's case total includes 13,570 in Lake County, 3,013 in Porter County, 2,228 in LaPorte County, 594 in Jasper County and 225 in Newton County, according to the state and local health departments.