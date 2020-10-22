Indiana dioceses extend Sunday Mass dispensation until further notice

Indiana's five Roman Catholic Dioceses, including the Diocese of Gary, have dispensed parishioners from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and other Holy Days until further notice.
The move comes as the Region and Indiana at large continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, which experts say will likely worsen through winter.
In a joint statement, the bishops of the Providence of Indianapolis, representing the state's Roman Catholics, declared an extension of the dispensation from Nov. 1 — the day previously set for the dispensation to expire. The previous dispensation was also announced because of COVID-19.
The diocese released the following statement Thursday:
“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, given the continued increase of Covid-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops hereby extend the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation beyond Nov. 1 until further notice. The Indiana bishops will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it might be advisable to modify or lift the dispensation."
Bishop Robert J. McClory of Gary said he is pleased with the steps local parishes have taken to allow practitioners to attend Mass, including practicing social distancing and employing other safety protocols.
McClory added that amid the ongoing pandemic, it is up to each individual person to decide whether he or she will attend holy events, but that being dispensed from obligation does not mean people should stay away from church.
"Those who are not able to attend Sunday Mass in person should consider how they will honor the Lord’s Day. It is the Catholic tradition that Sunday is also kept holy by refraining from work, increasing our love of the Lord and extending charity to others through prayer and service," McClory said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 Mass-gathering plan allows for indoor worship services, so long as they follow specific social distancing guidelines and the gathering does not exceed 250 people. The plan states a preference for places of worship is to continue to provide virtual services, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly.
As of Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 155,246 total positive cases and 3,831 deaths across Indiana.
The state's case total includes 13,570 in Lake County, 3,013 in Porter County, 2,228 in LaPorte County, 594 in Jasper County and 225 in Newton County, according to the state and local health departments.
In Northwest Indiana, death tallies include 355 in Lake County, 50 in Porter County, 58 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County.
Many parishes offer livestream coverage of Sunday Mass. Those who are unable to attend in person may find a listing of livestreams on parish websites or on the Diocese of Gary website, www.dcgary.org.
The Diocese of Gary has an estimated 164,293 Catholics in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.
