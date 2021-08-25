 Skip to main content
Indiana DNR awards $75,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a $75,000 grant from its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of whom are children. Deb Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to donors.”

“The DNR’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 240,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

For more information, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.

