Indiana Dunes National Park launches coronavirus safety campaign

CHESTERTON — Indiana Dune’s “Think Before You Beach” campaign will launch this weekend urging beachgoers to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
On Saturday signs around the park, social media posts and videos will be posted reminding visitors to social distance, where a mask and use public facilities with caution, according to a release from the Indiana Dunes National Park.
“In recognition of the increase of COVID-19 in the community and nationwide, this campaign reminds the public that they can catch the virus outdoors on a crowded beach if they are not wearing a mask or properly socially distancing,” said Bruce Rowe, Indiana Dunes National Park public information officer.
Rowe said visitors should stay 6 feet away from others or wear a mask if unable to socially distance. This includes using the public restroom or the concession stands, where masks are required.
The park also urges those looking to set up a spot to enjoy the sandy shores to spread out and seek secluded or spacious areas.
Rowe said the best times to visit include late afternoons and early mornings and weekdays.
“If the beach area has a line of cars or is already full, go take a hike on a well-shaded trail like the ones near Chellberg Farm or have a picnic in the shade of a shelter,” Rowe said. “Go back to the beach later in the day when it is less crowded.”
More information can be found at www.nps.gov/indu.
