The Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach reopened Thursday following a chemical spill last week that killed some 3,000 fish and prompted the closure of the beaches.
The National Park Service announced it was reopening the beaches, as well as all of the Little Calumet River inside the Indiana Dunes National Park.
A cyanide and ammonia spill from ArcelorMittal caused the death of the fish, beach closures, disruptions in business and recreation and the threat of a group lawsuit.
The NPS said there have been three consecutive days of tests showing cyanide levels within the EPA's standards for drinking water. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the EPA were consulted in the decision to re-open the areas, NPS said.
The EPA's standard for cyanide in drinking water is .2 mg per liter, or 200 parts per billion, based on a lifetime of consumption of two liters of water each day.
Two of the sampling days showed no signs of cyanide, NPS said. For sample results to show no detection of the chemical, there must be less than .005 mg of cyanide per liter in the tested samples.
IDEM and ArcelorMittal conducted the testing, and the water samples were examined by three independent labs, which all reported the same results, NPS said.
IDEM also issued a statement Thursday afternoon, saying further sample results continued to show appropriate levels of cyanide in the Little Calumet River and along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. The agency confirmed all samples, while cyanide was detected, were below the federally allowed limit of .2 mg per liter.
ArcelorMittal previously said a blast furnace water recirculation system failed, which caused the release of wastewater that had elevated levels of ammonia and cyanide. The company said there is an internal investigation to find out how the event occurred.
Bruce Rowe, public information officer for the Indiana Dunes National Park, said the national park never fully closed during the incident, and the trails at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk were open during the beach closure. Rowe said the only beach area that was closed was the Portage Lakefront waters.
The city of Gary’s Environmental Affairs Department will continue to monitor IDEM's testing results, the city said in a news release.
“We want to assure Gary residents that we are aware and concerned about the chemical spills by AcerloMittal,” Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. “While we know the spills were concentrated in Portage at Burns Ditch and the Port of Indiana, these are both headwaters for the Lake Michigan shoreline in the city of Gary. We have been receiving updates from IDEM and are closely monitoring the results of the water tests.”
On Aug. 15, town officials in Ogden Dunes announced the closure of the Ogden Dunes beach until further notice and said Indiana American Water restricted its intake of water at the Ogden Dunes filtration plant so the town's water distribution would be unaffected.
The Ogden Dunes Town Council asked that four water samples be taken along Ogden Dunes beach in equal distances from the mouth of the ditch and a sand sample from the west end of the beach, Town Council President Scott Lehmann said in a statement Wednesday.
All of the samples have indicated results of no detect for cyanide, he said.
"There still may be cyanide in the water column of the burns waterway, so Ogden Dunes is in line with the National Lake Shore with keeping the beaches closed until there are three days of analysis indicating no detect or very low detection," Lehmann said. "I would expect from this time forward the analytical results will be no detect."
Calls to Ogden Dunes officials and Indiana American Water were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
The NPS said it will continue monitoring the water to ensure there are no future hazards. For more information, individuals can contact the Indiana Dunes National Park at 219-395-1882.