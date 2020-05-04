Indiana governor apologizes for maskless photo at restaurant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks — a photo taken a day after he issued a plan for relaxing coronavirus restrictions that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June.

The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-at-home order was still in effect.

Holcomb said in a statement that he left his mask in the car while picking up his carryout order from the restaurant after spending the night at the governor’s retreat in nearby Brown County State Park.

“It was a lapse in my usual vigilance,” Holcomb said. “I should have gone back out to the car to get my mask. My apologies to all the health care professionals and Hoosiers who are working so hard to slow the spread.”

Oklahoma’s governor faced a backlash in mid-March after tweeting a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant the day before he declared a statewide coronavirus emergency.