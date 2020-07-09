Indiana governor defends officer response to assault report

Holcomb said the video clip “was beyond disturbing" and that this is why it's critical that the DNR finishes its investigation “sooner rather than later.” He said the agency's report is nearly done.

But Booker’s lawyer, Katharine Liell, said the governor can and should do more.

“The governor has complete control over DNR," Liell told The Associated Press. "This is a chance for him to use this as an example to rethink the role of police in our society.”

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana DNR were too slow in their response to reports of the attack and the time it's taking to put an incident report together is “ridiculous," Liell said. She also said the officers' failure to make arrests at the scene warrants further investigation from other law enforcement agencies. The FBI confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating the incident.

“We are still flabbergasted as to why there were no arrests made that night — and still no arrests right now,” Liell said. “These are dangerous men still free in our community who we have serious concerns about.”

Liell said she and Booker are calling on Holcomb to consider taking guns away from DNR officers and “significantly” limiting their jurisdiction.