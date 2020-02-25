Indiana high school cracks down on student vaping with fines

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school is cracking down on students who vape.

Mishawaka High School enacted a policy this year allowing resource officers to issue tickets to students caught vaping at least twice, the South Bend Tribune reported. Violations carry a $145 fine among other consequences.

“We could spend $40,000 on vape sensors in our bathrooms, but all of that seems like after the fact,” Jessica Mann, dean of students at Mishawaka High School, told the school board during a recent meeting. “We want to help students quit.”

Mann said Mishawaka officials devised a plan last summer to address the mounting number of students vaping, a practice in which nicotine is heated and inhaled through a pen-like device. It was important to not simply punish students for using tobacco, she noted, but to combine discipline with learning.

Last school year, Mishawaka students received 75 out-of-school suspensions for tobacco use. So far, 40 students have been suspended this year. While 26 students chose in-school-suspension and educational sessions with Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education officer Lt. Tim Williams as punishment, the other 14 students instead opted for out-of-school suspensions.