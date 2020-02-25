You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana high school cracks down on student vaping with fines
alert urgent

Indiana high school cracks down on student vaping with fines

{{featured_button_text}}
Smoking E Cigarettes

A customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. 

 Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school is cracking down on students who vape.

Mishawaka High School enacted a policy this year allowing resource officers to issue tickets to students caught vaping at least twice, the South Bend Tribune reported. Violations carry a $145 fine among other consequences.

“We could spend $40,000 on vape sensors in our bathrooms, but all of that seems like after the fact,” Jessica Mann, dean of students at Mishawaka High School, told the school board during a recent meeting. “We want to help students quit.”

Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban

Mann said Mishawaka officials devised a plan last summer to address the mounting number of students vaping, a practice in which nicotine is heated and inhaled through a pen-like device. It was important to not simply punish students for using tobacco, she noted, but to combine discipline with learning.

Last school year, Mishawaka students received 75 out-of-school suspensions for tobacco use. So far, 40 students have been suspended this year. While 26 students chose in-school-suspension and educational sessions with Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education officer Lt. Tim Williams as punishment, the other 14 students instead opted for out-of-school suspensions.

Some Indiana retailers are unaware of tobacco age change

Officials say the number of students vaping at school is “at least two to three times” higher, since many students share the devices.

“We were shocked. We thought, ‘This is a lot. Is this normal? How do we combat this?’” said Mann.

In addition to the fines, Williams has a DARE curriculum that delves deeper into the health, legal and other ramifications of vaping.

“We’re trying to show them that there are true consequences,” Williams said. "I really don’t want to write a ticket for it. I’d rather help you get the resources you need to get rid of the addiction.'”

Board member Holly Parks applauded the policy, saying the $145 fine “should be higher.”

However, one Indiana expert on school discipline contends the policy could have unintended consequences.

Russ Skiba, a professor at Indiana University, noted that fines and court expenses put pressure on low-income families.

“For a large percentage of kids, they wouldn’t have that kind of money,” he said. “It falls disproportionately on families with lower resources who are less able to pay fines and more likely to face severe consequences that follow.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops
4
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts