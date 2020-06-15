Indiana homeless youth report eyes education gaps, outlines plan for remediation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state released its second report on educational outcomes of homeless youth last week, revealing disparities in homeless students' retention, graduation rates and more when compared to Indiana peers.

The Homeless Youth Educational Outcomes report shared in an Indiana State Board of Education meeting earlier this month is compiled using data from the Indiana Department of Education and Department of Child Services.

It's the second such report published in Indiana after a 2018 law called for its creation, along with an annual report on educational outcomes among youth in foster care and a remediation plan.

The state shared its second Foster Care Data Report in a State Board of Education meeting last month.

This year's Homeless Youth Educational Outcomes report shows gaps in several areas of education for Indiana's homeless students when compared to Hoosier peers.

Fewer students experiencing homelessness graduated with honors, according to the report, which compiled data from the 2018-19 school year.

Only 12.3% of homeless youth graduated with Indiana's Core 40 with Academic Honors diploma compared to the state average of 32.2%, according to the report.