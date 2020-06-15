You are the owner of this article.
Indiana homeless youth report eyes education gaps, outlines plan for remediation
Indiana homeless youth report eyes education gaps, outlines plan for remediation

The state released its second report on educational outcomes of homeless youth last week, revealing disparities in homeless students' retention, graduation rates and more when compared to Indiana peers.

The Homeless Youth Educational Outcomes report shared in an Indiana State Board of Education meeting earlier this month is compiled using data from the Indiana Department of Education and Department of Child Services.

It's the second such report published in Indiana after a 2018 law called for its creation, along with an annual report on educational outcomes among youth in foster care and a remediation plan.

The state shared its second Foster Care Data Report in a State Board of Education meeting last month.

This year's Homeless Youth Educational Outcomes report shows gaps in several areas of education for Indiana's homeless students when compared to Hoosier peers.

Fewer students experiencing homelessness graduated with honors, according to the report, which compiled data from the 2018-19 school year.

Only 12.3% of homeless youth graduated with Indiana's Core 40 with Academic Honors diploma compared to the state average of 32.2%, according to the report.

Graduation rates overall were found to decrease among homeless students within the last year. In 2018, students experiencing homelessness graduated at a rate of 82.3%. This year, that rate was 77.2%. And, the state average for all students' graduation remained steady at a 2019 rate of 88.1%

Homeless students were retained from advancing to the next grade at a rate twice that of peers living in poverty in 2019, according to the report, and minority homeless students were suspended and expelled at rates higher than their white peers.

Specifically, 28% of black homeless youth and 21% of multiracial homeless youth were suspended in 2019 compared to 15% of white homeless youth.

In the report, state officials point to the circumstances homeless students face outside of school that weigh on their educational experience.

Barriers such as unstable living accommodations, chronic illness, abusive relationships and more can lead to higher school mobility, which brings its own challenges.

"When students change schools frequently, it is difficult for educators to correctly identify their needs and ensure proper academic placement," the report reads. "Stigmas about homelessness combined with lack of support from the school district can often prevent homeless students from receiving the best education possible."

To further support these students, the IDOE has engaged in action planning with the Homeless Statewide Coalition — a group of more than 30 stakeholders, including state agencies, homeless-serving organizations and educations — to develop seven goals for statewide response.

Those goals include taking steps to prioritize grant funding for high-yield programs, broadening support for LGBTQ youth at greater risk for experiencing homelessness, developing targeted professional development for identified school personnel and implementing positive disciplinary practices to help ease the homeless student suspension and expulsion rate.

"This remediation plan represents the culmination of feedback, data analysis and research to improve the educational outcomes for Indiana's homeless children and youth," the report reads. "Feedback reflects that the goals were thoughtful and meaningful in order to improve student outcomes."

Read the full report here:

Download PDF 2020 Homeless Youth Educational Outcomes Report

