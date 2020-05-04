Indiana kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week. Here's how you can join in.

"Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice deserve our higher admiration," McCormick said of Hoosier educators. "Personally, teacher appreciation is every day, and as such, let me be the first to say thank you to our Indiana teachers."

"Obviously, we're seeing teachers here in the state of Indiana go way up and beyond the normal call of duty, facing challenges like we've never faced in our lifetimes before," Holcomb said. "They have acted quickly, they have been nimble and agile. They have built virtual curriculum. They have stayed connected with students, whether it be at a central location in the community or to the homes themselves. They're doing parades to recognize student achievement, just a whole list A to Z."