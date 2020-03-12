Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

“All of these are designed to have a predictable, stable, knowing housing market in Indiana so that everybody knows the rules throughout the state,” said Sen. Aaron Freeman, an Indianapolis Republican.

Tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the estimated 30%, or some 2 million, of Indiana residents living in rental housing. They say they’re worried the new state law would negate local regulations, such as those on apartments in college towns, including Bloomington and West Lafayette, and threaten local anti-discrimination ordinances in cities such as Indianapolis, Columbus and South Bend that go further than state law and include protections based on sexual orientation.

Rep. Robin Shackleford, an Indianapolis Democrat, said during House debate that the apartment and builder associations were the only groups visibly supporting the legislation, then read off the names of several dozen organizations around the state opposing it.

Supporters argued that the proposal would not impact local ordinances on rental inspections and registries, as those are authorized already under state law. Rep. Ethan Manning, a Republican from Denver, said federal civil rights and fair housing laws also protected renters.