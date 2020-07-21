Indiana makes NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID-19 spikes nationally

The governor initially said hotel clerks or business partners could alert officials about violations, and that police officers who pull over out-of-state individuals for traffic infractions could enforce quarantine rules. The Cuomo administration didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about how it’s enforcing the quarantine, including how many travelers have faced fines.

The governor's office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday — a figure that's plunged since peaking in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June. The percentage of positive results has plateaued around 1% since mid-June, with 1.2% of 66,000 tests conducted Monday coming up positive.

Cuomo's administration reports 25,058 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospitals and nursing homes, a figure that doesn't include 4,624 presumed deaths in New York City and an unknown number statewide. New York has reported an average of 10 people with COVID-19 dying each day over the past week.

Cuomo has praised New Yorkers for flattening the state's curve, but said his administration is watching potential spikes in Bronx, Long Island and parts of upstate.